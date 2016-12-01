Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <0648bbeb-cb5d-96bf-3437-759ec5232356@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201611-22 ] PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities



--hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-22

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 30, 2016

Bugs: #578734, #581834, #584204, #587246, #591710, #594498,

#597586, #599326

ID: 201611-22



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PHP, the worst of which

could lead to arbitrary code execution or cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

==========



PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language that is

especially suited for Web development and can be embedded into HTML.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-lang/php < 5.6.28 >= 5.6.28



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PHP. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



An attacker can possibly execute arbitrary code or create a Denial of

Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All PHP users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev=lang/php-5.6.28"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8865

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8865

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3074

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3074

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4071

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4071

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4072

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4072

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4073

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4073

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4537

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4537

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4538

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4538

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4539

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4539

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4540

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4540

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4541

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4541

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4542

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4542

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4543

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4543

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4544

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4544

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5385

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5385

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-6289

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6289

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6290

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6290

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6291

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6291

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6292

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6292

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6294

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6294

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6295

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6295

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6296

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6296

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6297

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6297

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7124

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7124

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7125

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7125

[ 25 ] CVE-2016-7126

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7126

[ 26 ] CVE-2016-7127

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7127

[ 27 ] CVE-2016-7128

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7128

[ 28 ] CVE-2016-7129

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7129

[ 29 ] CVE-2016-7130

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7130

[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7131

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7131

[ 31 ] CVE-2016-7132

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7132

[ 32 ] CVE-2016-7133

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7133

[ 33 ] CVE-2016-7134

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7134

[ 34 ] CVE-2016-7411

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7411

[ 35 ] CVE-2016-7412

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7412

[ 36 ] CVE-2016-7413

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7413

[ 37 ] CVE-2016-7414

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7414

[ 38 ] CVE-2016-7416

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7416

[ 39 ] CVE-2016-7417

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7417

[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7418

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7418



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-22



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-22

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 30, 2016

Bugs: #578734, #581834, #584204, #587246, #591710, #594498,

#597586, #599326

ID: 201611-22



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PHP, the worst of which

could lead to arbitrary code execution or cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language that is

especially suited for Web development and can be embedded into HTML.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-lang/php < 5.6.28 >=3D

5.=

6.28=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PHP. Please review the

CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



An attacker can possibly execute arbitrary code or create a Denial of

Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All PHP users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev=3Dlang/php-5.6.28"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8865

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-8865">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2015-8865</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3074

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-3074">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-3074</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4071

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4071">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4071</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4072

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4072">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4072</a>

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4073

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4073">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4073</a>

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4537

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4537">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4537</a>

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4538

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4538">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4538</a>

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4539

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4539">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4539</a>

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4540

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4540">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4540</a>

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4541

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4541">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4541</a>

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4542

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4542">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4542</a>

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4543

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4543">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4543</a>

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4544

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4544">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-4544</a>

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5385

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-5385">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-5385</a>

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-6289

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6289">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6289</a>

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6290

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6290">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6290</a>

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6291

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6291">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6291</a>

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6292

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6292">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6292</a>

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6294

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6294">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6294</a>

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6295

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6295">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6295</a>

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6296

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6296">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6296</a>

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6297

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6297">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-6297</a>

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7124

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7124">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7124</a>

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7125

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7125">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7125</a>

[ 25 ] CVE-2016-7126

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7126">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7126</a>

[ 26 ] CVE-2016-7127

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7127">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7127</a>

[ 27 ] CVE-2016-7128

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7128">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7128</a>

[ 28 ] CVE-2016-7129

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7129">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7129</a>

[ 29 ] CVE-2016-7130

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7130">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7130</a>

[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7131

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7131">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7131</a>

[ 31 ] CVE-2016-7132

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7132">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7132</a>

[ 32 ] CVE-2016-7133

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7133">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7133</a>

[ 33 ] CVE-2016-7134

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7134">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7134</a>

[ 34 ] CVE-2016-7411

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7411">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7411</a>

[ 35 ] CVE-2016-7412

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7412">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7412</a>

[ 36 ] CVE-2016-7413

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7413">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7413</a>

[ 37 ] CVE-2016-7414

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7414">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7414</a>

[ 38 ] CVE-2016-7416

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7416">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7416</a>

[ 39 ] CVE-2016-7417

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7417">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7417</a>

[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7418

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=

=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7418">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=

-2016-7418</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201611-22">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-22</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141--



--hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu--



--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYP0jUXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/epgP/R93zWJgF6g7C310sc0oyWqG

hPnls0OzQwDeulo6Z8NS9+LyBIRje3kl6IIzCMGeRJsgBfToSj/rm6kIvWb9fbfX

V9sgWFWJxIKphaEt5/LN3MKBtFYXZm+bwO+XZwWtRXfAvSShUq2jvuth/MRnTuq8

6uFxmy3OsZEVigzN6xngyh4jfGQ6i0DAJ2RgL2VV8bRe0gpKFfCcZU/YhJpoOe0d

7BNYcgRB1XmW04fqKqXQcXxDc27g0qPeDMy0ef2rISzNnYujBbpL9axu1mKsHijE

HTl/X00plOb1Mbh0ZFeDsD/Wd4gsomi3tXclA70xpFLmqr00STk8h6yYImLpuYPl

GiHK3h9FU/720xPNKK7Rt4rVdOhg1927GQyIWRREJs1kwJehBsQyoCOHQ5bP+PO7

nkd0oH2NL5/cjr573zfOedZ3dmb45TpbZhJUX5Abe/R6TwrWFsaxefcaRtUQwJKU

Xu5nXDNGwRXPFm50bB2HcQ8hH8H65EhjmnTVR+3cgiqs0cOh+H7oJhDUL+Pb5Y+m

dAa9wcTvVxsI7+dIFgRxCjz4xPDND3UmcCYQfPDnqk02rph6VSP/sYioAaMBFsEM

bwh6ickpTFaNfmcmQfhOlO99mXzrv0VlqGlthwHt0uBUV6WfOfWbW5lXxJS9Bh6j

8634SQW2x34/agd2o25v

=0LXf

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v--

