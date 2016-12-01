Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <0648bbeb-cb5d-96bf-3437-759ec5232356@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201611-22 ] PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities
--hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 30, 2016
Bugs: #578734, #581834, #584204, #587246, #591710, #594498,
#597586, #599326
ID: 201611-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PHP, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution or cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
==========
PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language that is
especially suited for Web development and can be embedded into HTML.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-lang/php < 5.6.28 >= 5.6.28
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PHP. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
An attacker can possibly execute arbitrary code or create a Denial of
Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All PHP users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev=lang/php-5.6.28"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8865
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8865
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3074
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-3074
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4071
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4071
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4072
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4072
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4073
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4073
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4537
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4537
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4538
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4538
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4539
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4539
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4540
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4540
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4541
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4541
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4542
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4542
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4543
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4543
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4544
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4544
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5385
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5385
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-6289
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6289
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6290
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6290
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6291
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6291
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6292
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6292
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6294
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6294
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6295
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6295
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6296
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6296
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6297
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6297
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7124
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7124
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7125
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7125
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-7126
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7126
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-7127
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7127
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-7128
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7128
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-7129
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7129
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-7130
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7130
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7131
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7131
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-7132
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7132
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-7133
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7133
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-7134
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7134
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-7411
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7411
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-7412
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7412
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-7413
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7413
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-7414
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7414
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-7416
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7416
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-7417
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7417
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7418
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7418
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-22
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: PHP: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 30, 2016
Bugs: #578734, #581834, #584204, #587246, #591710, #594498,
#597586, #599326
ID: 201611-22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PHP, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution or cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
PHP is a widely-used general-purpose scripting language that is
especially suited for Web development and can be embedded into HTML.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-lang/php < 5.6.28 >=3D
5.=
6.28=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PHP. Please review the
CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
An attacker can possibly execute arbitrary code or create a Denial of
Service condition.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All PHP users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Ddev=3Dlang/php-5.6.28"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-8865
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-8865">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2015-8865</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-3074
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-3074">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-3074</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-4071
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4071">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4071</a>
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-4072
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4072">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4072</a>
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4073
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4073">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4073</a>
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-4537
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4537">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4537</a>
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-4538
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4538">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4538</a>
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-4539
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4539">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4539</a>
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-4540
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4540">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4540</a>
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-4541
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4541">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4541</a>
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-4542
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4542">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4542</a>
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-4543
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4543">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4543</a>
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-4544
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4544">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-4544</a>
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5385
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-5385">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-5385</a>
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-6289
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6289">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6289</a>
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-6290
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6290">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6290</a>
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6291
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6291">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6291</a>
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6292
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6292">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6292</a>
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6294
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6294">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6294</a>
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6295
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6295">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6295</a>
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6296
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6296">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6296</a>
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6297
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-6297">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-6297</a>
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-7124
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7124">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7124</a>
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-7125
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7125">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7125</a>
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-7126
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7126">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7126</a>
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-7127
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7127">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7127</a>
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-7128
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7128">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7128</a>
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-7129
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7129">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7129</a>
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-7130
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7130">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7130</a>
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-7131
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7131">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7131</a>
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-7132
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7132">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7132</a>
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-7133
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7133">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7133</a>
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-7134
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7134">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7134</a>
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-7411
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7411">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7411</a>
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-7412
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7412">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7412</a>
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-7413
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7413">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7413</a>
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-7414
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7414">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7414</a>
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-7416
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7416">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7416</a>
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-7417
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7417">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7417</a>
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-7418
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd=
=2Ecfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-7418">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE=
-2016-7418</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201611-22">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-22</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------41BE38DAD0BB8EB3D289C141--
--hWK2LCeqDJbtevqRIFRORQK13v34CVaPu--
--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=0LXf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--sjVRegpqthdpius54i4Lg8gbt5nw59f3v--