Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin

|
Name : phpMyAdmin
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.6.5.1
Release : 2.fc24
URL : https://www.phpmyadmin.net/
Summary : Handle the administration of MySQL over the World Wide Web
Description :
phpMyAdmin is a tool written in PHP intended to handle the administration of
MySQL over the World Wide Web. Most frequently used operations are supported
by the user interface (managing databases, tables, fields, relations, indexes,
users, permissions), while you still have the ability to directly execute any
SQL statement.
Features include an intuitive web interface, support for most MySQL features
(browse and drop databases, tables, views, fields and indexes, create, copy,
drop, rename and alter databases, tables, fields and indexes, maintenance
server, databases and tables, with proposals on server configuration, execute,
edit and bookmark any SQL-statement, even batch-queries, manage MySQL users
and privileges, manage stored procedures and triggers), import data from CSV
and SQL, export data to various formats: CSV, SQL, XML, PDF, OpenDocument Text
and Spreadsheet, Word, Excel, LATEX and others, administering multiple servers,
creating PDF graphics of your database layout, creating complex queries using
Query-by-example (QBE), searching globally in a database or a subset of it,
transforming stored data into any format using a set of predefined functions,
like displaying BLOB-data as image or download-link and much more...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
phpMyAdmin 4.6.5.1 (2016-11-26) =============================== A patch-level
release fixing two small issues: * an issue affecting a small number of
users
using $cfg['Servers'][$i]['hide_db'] or
$cfg['Servers'][$i]['only_db']. * an
issue affecting the create table dialog where the partition selection tool was
overzealous and made it difficult to create a new table. There are also minor
improvements to the Czech language file. phpMyAdmin 4.6.5 (2016-11-25)
============================= A release containing security fixes and bug
fixes. Aside from the security improvements, many bugs have been fixed
including: * Fix for expanding in navigation pane * Reintroduced a
simplified version of PmaAbsoluteUri directive (needed with reverse proxies)
*
Fix editing of ENUM/SET/DECIMAL field structures * Improvements to the parser
And many, many more. Please see the ChangeLog for full details of bugs fixes.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1399197 - CVE-2016-4412 phpMyAdmin: Multiple vulnerabilities fixed
in 4.0.10.18, 4.4.15.9 and 4.6.5 versions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399197
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade phpMyAdmin' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org