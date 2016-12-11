Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3730-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 11, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297

CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079



Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of

the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors,

same-origin policy bypass issues, integer overflows, buffer overflows

and use-after-frees may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or

denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:45.5.1-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:45.5.1-1 or earlier.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

