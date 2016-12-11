|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|DSA-3730-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 11. Dezember 2016, 21:48
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3730-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 11, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icedove
CVE ID : CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297
CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079
Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors,
same-origin policy bypass issues, integer overflows, buffer overflows
and use-after-frees may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or
denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:45.5.1-1~deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:45.5.1-1 or earlier.
We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|