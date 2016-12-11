Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: DSA-3730-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: So, 11. Dezember 2016, 21:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5296
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5290
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9079
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5297
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9066
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9074

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3730-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 11, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icedove
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-5290 CVE-2016-5291 CVE-2016-5296 CVE-2016-5297
                 CVE-2016-9066 CVE-2016-9074 CVE-2016-9079

Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors,
same-origin policy bypass issues, integer overflows, buffer overflows
and use-after-frees may lead to the execution of arbitrary code or
denial of service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:45.5.1-1~deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:45.5.1-1 or earlier.

We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=19SC
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
