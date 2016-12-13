|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TigerVNC
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in TigerVNC
|ID:
|201612-36
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:20
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6051
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8240
|
Originalnachricht
|
|
|