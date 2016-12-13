Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TigerVNC
Name: Zwei Probleme in TigerVNC
ID: 201612-36
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 13. Dezember 2016, 09:20
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6051
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8240

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-36
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: TigerVNC: Integer overflow
     Date: December 13, 2016
     Bugs: #534714
       ID: 201612-36

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

An integer overflow in TigerVNC might allow remote attackers to execute
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

TigerVNC is a high-performance VNC server/client.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/tigervnc            < 1.4.2                    >= 1.4.2 

Description
===========

TigerVNC is impacted by the same vulnerability as found in
CVE-2014-6051. An integer overflow, leading to a heap-based buffer
overflow, was found in the way screen sizes were handled.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, utilizing a malicious VNC server, could execute
arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running the client, or
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All TigerVNC users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/tigervnc-1.4.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-6051
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6051
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8240
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8240

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-36

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


