Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in TigerVNC

Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <be49e2ce-b6f5-4612-a050-50a2eb524bf6@gentoo.org>

[ GLSA 201612-36 ] TigerVNC: Integer overflow



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-36

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: TigerVNC: Integer overflow

Date: December 13, 2016

Bugs: #534714

ID: 201612-36



Synopsis

An integer overflow in TigerVNC might allow remote attackers to execute

arbitrary code.



Background

TigerVNC is a high-performance VNC server/client.



Affected packages

1 net-misc/tigervnc < 1.4.2 >= 1.4.2



Description

TigerVNC is impacted by the same vulnerability as found in

CVE-2014-6051. An integer overflow, leading to a heap-based buffer

overflow, was found in the way screen sizes were handled.



Impact

A remote attacker, utilizing a malicious VNC server, could execute

arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running the client, or

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All TigerVNC users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/tigervnc-1.4.2"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-6051

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-6051

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-8240

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8240



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-36



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





