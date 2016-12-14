Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SSA:2016-348-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Mi, 14. Dezember 2016, 07:52
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-348-01)

New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
880b7278bed2ab1af3d9f9cf6ee7d6bd 
 mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
583f320c256d17608cebcc6c9cb7a93e 
 mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
223e07e18ca74c0b533e42ba6b9ca549 
 mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
2f7c9af1aa63ff8fdb2c9fa952f0c872 
 mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
49b372a1d19008c2287e657ace60fe22  xap/mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
3e78b5b3427118a72448a2b5a0d78d69  xap/mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

