Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] mozilla-firefox (SSA:2016-348-01)



New mozilla-firefox packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,

and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/firefoxESR.html

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

880b7278bed2ab1af3d9f9cf6ee7d6bd

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

583f320c256d17608cebcc6c9cb7a93e

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

223e07e18ca74c0b533e42ba6b9ca549

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

2f7c9af1aa63ff8fdb2c9fa952f0c872

mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

49b372a1d19008c2287e657ace60fe22 xap/mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

3e78b5b3427118a72448a2b5a0d78d69 xap/mozilla-firefox-50.1.0-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-firefox-45.6.0esr-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhQeZQACgkQakRjwEAQIjMENACgj4/bHVnJm1lFzTi55DZijqMo

ct8AnRlbSGWrX/rkgQ3fXHs5tTGxzx6v

=7m0g

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

