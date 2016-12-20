Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
Name: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3199-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 18:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3199-1
Rating:             important
References:         #983273 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
     (bsc#983273)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-dnsmasq-12899=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-dnsmasq-12899=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-0.16.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-0.16.3
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-0.16.3


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273

