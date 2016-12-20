Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq

SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3199-1

Rating: important

References: #983273

Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries

(bsc#983273)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-dnsmasq-12899=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-dnsmasq-12899=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-0.16.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-0.16.3

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-0.16.3





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273



