Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3199-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Di, 20. Dezember 2016, 18:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3199-1
Rating: important
References: #983273
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
(bsc#983273)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-dnsmasq-12899=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-dnsmasq-12899=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-0.16.3
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-0.16.3
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-0.16.3
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273
--
