
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3207-1
Distribution:
|SUSE
Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 07:20
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9932
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10024
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10013

Originalnachricht

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3207-1
Rating: important
References: #1012651 #1014298 #1016340
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-9932
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following issues:
- A Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during emulation which could have
lead to privilege escalation. (XSA-204, bsc#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)
- CMPXCHG8B emulation failed to ignore operand size override which could
have lead to information disclosure. (XSA-200, bsc#1012651,
CVE-2016-9932)
- PV guests may have been able to mask interrupts causing a Denial of
Service. (XSA-202, bsc#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1867=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1867=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1867=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-devel-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-doc-html-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-tools-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
xen-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10013.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10024.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9932.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012651
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014298
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016340

