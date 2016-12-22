Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen


Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3207-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012651 #1014298 #1016340 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10013 CVE-2016-10024 CVE-2016-9932
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1


   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for xen fixes the following issues:

   - A Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during emulation which could have
     lead to privilege escalation. (XSA-204, bsc#1016340, CVE-2016-10013)
   - CMPXCHG8B emulation failed to ignore operand size override which could
     have lead to information disclosure. (XSA-200, bsc#1012651,
     CVE-2016-9932)
   - PV guests may have been able to mask interrupts causing a Denial of
     Service. (XSA-202, bsc#1014298, CVE-2016-10024)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1867=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1867=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1867=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-devel-4.5.5_04-22.6.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-tools-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_04_k3.12.67_60.64.24-22.6.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_04-22.6.1
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_04-22.6.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10013.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10024.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9932.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012651
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014298
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016340

Werbung