|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3258-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Fr, 23. Dezember 2016, 18:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9559
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9773
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8866
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-9848
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8707
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3258-1
Rating: important
References: #1009318 #1011130 #1011136 #1013376 #1014159
Cross-References: CVE-2014-9848 CVE-2016-8707 CVE-2016-8866
CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9559 CVE-2016-9773
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2016-9556 Possible Heap-overflow found by fuzzing [bsc#1011130]
* CVE-2016-9559 Possible Null pointer access found by fuzzing
[bsc#1011136]
* CVE-2016-8707 Possible code execution in Tiff conver utility
[bsc#1014159]
* CVE-2016-8866 Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory could
lead to Heap overflow [bsc#1009318]
* CVE-2016-9559 Possible Null pointer access found by fuzzing
[bsc#1011136]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1905=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1905=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1
perl-PerlMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1
perl-PerlMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9848.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8707.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8866.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9556.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9559.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9773.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009318
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011130
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011136
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013376
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014159
--
|
|