Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3258-1

Rating: important

References: #1009318 #1011130 #1011136 #1013376 #1014159



Cross-References: CVE-2014-9848 CVE-2016-8707 CVE-2016-8866

CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9559 CVE-2016-9773



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2016-9556 Possible Heap-overflow found by fuzzing [bsc#1011130]

* CVE-2016-9559 Possible Null pointer access found by fuzzing

[bsc#1011136]

* CVE-2016-8707 Possible code execution in Tiff conver utility

[bsc#1014159]

* CVE-2016-8866 Memory allocation failure in AcquireMagickMemory could

lead to Heap overflow [bsc#1009318]

* CVE-2016-9559 Possible Null pointer access found by fuzzing

[bsc#1011136]





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1905=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1905=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1

perl-PerlMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-devel-6.8.8.1-54.1

perl-PerlMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-3-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-6.8.8.1-54.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-1-debuginfo-6.8.8.1-54.1





