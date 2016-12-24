Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
ID: SSA:2016-358-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 11:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5387
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  httpd (SSA:2016-358-01)

New httpd packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
 to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes the following security issues:
  * CVE-2016-8740: mod_http2: Mitigate DoS memory exhaustion via endless
    CONTINUATION frames.
  * CVE-2016-5387: core: Mitigate [f]cgi "httpoxy" issues.
  * CVE-2016-2161: mod_auth_digest: Prevent segfaults during client entry
    allocation when the shared memory space is exhausted.
  * CVE-2016-0736: mod_session_crypto: Authenticate the session data/cookie
    with a MAC (SipHash) to prevent deciphering or tampering with a padding
    oracle attack.
  * CVE-2016-8743: Enforce HTTP request grammar corresponding to RFC7230 for
    request lines and request headers, to prevent response splitting and
    cache pollution by malicious clients or downstream proxies.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5387
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
186e15ba143536daa3314076002c7821  httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
f9eb3bf2a68a9bc8637a8d53a26ab6dd  httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
e416a15941f2c8c0eaebbd63e69164ff  httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f1b4ccd7391b58bf9f78648c8c3c86b4  httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
18e672179bd4136eea419fbcdf1d587b  httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
250aa6c0782aefd28539e3c3f2ddde95  httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
732e51e650d3287f4f415a0536c9c8fe  n/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
ab4f1612c10531fce830aa1f562a9dd5  n/httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart Apache httpd:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlhd0CIACgkQakRjwEAQIjP9awCfZZzl4H7S/vcAlLFkYuEM8KzC
YeoAnRKjEK+fdPFgCX/i71mwys2Md+lU
=WFuA
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Werbung