Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Apache
|ID:
|SSA:2016-358-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 11:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5387
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] httpd (SSA:2016-358-01)
New httpd packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes the following security issues:
* CVE-2016-8740: mod_http2: Mitigate DoS memory exhaustion via endless
CONTINUATION frames.
* CVE-2016-5387: core: Mitigate [f]cgi "httpoxy" issues.
* CVE-2016-2161: mod_auth_digest: Prevent segfaults during client entry
allocation when the shared memory space is exhausted.
* CVE-2016-0736: mod_session_crypto: Authenticate the session data/cookie
with a MAC (SipHash) to prevent deciphering or tampering with a padding
oracle attack.
* CVE-2016-8743: Enforce HTTP request grammar corresponding to RFC7230 for
request lines and request headers, to prevent response splitting and
cache pollution by malicious clients or downstream proxies.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5387
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 package:
186e15ba143536daa3314076002c7821 httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
f9eb3bf2a68a9bc8637a8d53a26ab6dd httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
e416a15941f2c8c0eaebbd63e69164ff httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
f1b4ccd7391b58bf9f78648c8c3c86b4 httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
18e672179bd4136eea419fbcdf1d587b httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
250aa6c0782aefd28539e3c3f2ddde95 httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
732e51e650d3287f4f415a0536c9c8fe n/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
ab4f1612c10531fce830aa1f562a9dd5 n/httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart Apache httpd:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop
# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
