Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] httpd (SSA:2016-358-01)



New httpd packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current

to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes the following security issues:

* CVE-2016-8740: mod_http2: Mitigate DoS memory exhaustion via endless

CONTINUATION frames.

* CVE-2016-5387: core: Mitigate [f]cgi "httpoxy" issues.

* CVE-2016-2161: mod_auth_digest: Prevent segfaults during client entry

allocation when the shared memory space is exhausted.

* CVE-2016-0736: mod_session_crypto: Authenticate the session data/cookie

with a MAC (SipHash) to prevent deciphering or tampering with a padding

oracle attack.

* CVE-2016-8743: Enforce HTTP request grammar corresponding to RFC7230 for

request lines and request headers, to prevent response splitting and

cache pollution by malicious clients or downstream proxies.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8740

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5387

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2161

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0736

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8743

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

186e15ba143536daa3314076002c7821 httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

f9eb3bf2a68a9bc8637a8d53a26ab6dd httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

e416a15941f2c8c0eaebbd63e69164ff httpd-2.4.25-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

f1b4ccd7391b58bf9f78648c8c3c86b4 httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

18e672179bd4136eea419fbcdf1d587b httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

250aa6c0782aefd28539e3c3f2ddde95 httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

732e51e650d3287f4f415a0536c9c8fe n/httpd-2.4.25-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

ab4f1612c10531fce830aa1f562a9dd5 n/httpd-2.4.25-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg httpd-2.4.25-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart Apache httpd:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd stop

# /etc/rc.d/rc.httpd start





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhd0CIACgkQakRjwEAQIjP9awCfZZzl4H7S/vcAlLFkYuEM8KzC

YeoAnRKjEK+fdPFgCX/i71mwys2Md+lU

=WFuA

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

