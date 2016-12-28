Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Nagios

Name : nagios-plugins Product : Fedora 25 Version : 2.1.4 Release : 2.fc25 URL : https://www.nagios-plugins.org/ Summary : Host/service/network monitoring program plugins for Nagios Description : Nagios is a program that will monitor hosts and services on your network, and to email or page you when a problem arises or is resolved. Nagios runs on a Unix server as a background or daemon process, intermittently running checks on various services that you specify. The actual service checks are performed by separate "plugin" programs which return the status of the checks to Nagios. This package contains those plugins.