Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3297-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 08:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9812
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9813
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-bad
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3297-1
Rating: important
References: #1010829 #1013659 #1013678 #1013680
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446 CVE-2016-9809
CVE-2016-9812 CVE-2016-9813
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gstreamer-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-9809: Malicious mkv/h264 file could cause an off by one out of
bounds read and lead to crash (bsc#1013659)
- CVE-2016-9812: Malicious mpeg file could cause invalid a null pointer
access and lead to crash (bsc#1013678)
- CVE-2016-9813: Malicious mpegts file could cause invalid a null pointer
access and lead to crash (bsc#1013680)
- CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446: Check an integer overflow and initialize a
buffer in vmncdec (bsc#1010829)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1932=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-devel-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):
gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):
gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9812.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9813.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013659
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013678
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013680
--
