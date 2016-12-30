Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3297-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 08:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9809
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9446
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9812
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9813
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-bad
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3297-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1010829 #1013659 #1013678 #1013680 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446 CVE-2016-9809
                    CVE-2016-9812 CVE-2016-9813
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gstreamer-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-9809: Malicious mkv/h264 file could cause an off by one out of
     bounds read and lead to crash (bsc#1013659)
   - CVE-2016-9812: Malicious mpeg file could cause invalid a null pointer
     access and lead to crash (bsc#1013678)
   - CVE-2016-9813: Malicious mpegts file could cause invalid a null pointer
     access and lead to crash (bsc#1013680)
   - CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446: Check an integer overflow and initialize a
     buffer in vmncdec (bsc#1010829)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1932=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-devel-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1
      libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9812.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9813.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013659
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013678
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013680

