Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad

SUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-bad

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3297-1

Rating: important

References: #1010829 #1013659 #1013678 #1013680

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9445 CVE-2016-9446 CVE-2016-9809

CVE-2016-9812 CVE-2016-9813

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gstreamer-plugins-bad fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-9809: Malicious mkv/h264 file could cause an off by one out of

bounds read and lead to crash (bsc#1013659)

- CVE-2016-9812: Malicious mpeg file could cause invalid a null pointer

access and lead to crash (bsc#1013678)

- CVE-2016-9813: Malicious mpegts file could cause invalid a null pointer

access and lead to crash (bsc#1013680)

- CVE-2016-9445, CVE-2016-9446: Check an integer overflow and initialize a

buffer in vmncdec (bsc#1010829)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1932=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-devel-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstinsertbin-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgsturidownloader-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (noarch):



gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):



gstreamer-plugins-bad-lang-1.2.4-3.4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



gstreamer-plugins-bad-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

gstreamer-plugins-bad-debugsource-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstbasecamerabinsrc-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstcodecparsers-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstegl-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstmpegts-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstmpegts-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstphotography-1_0-0-1.2.4-3.4.1

libgstphotography-1_0-0-debuginfo-1.2.4-3.4.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9445.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9446.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9809.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9812.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9813.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010829

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013659

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013678

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013680



