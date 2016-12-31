Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in RoundCube Webmail
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in RoundCube Webmail
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3309-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.1
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5103

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for roundcubemail
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3309-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001856 #1012493 #982003 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5103
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for roundcubemail fixes the following issues:

      - A maliciously crafted email could cause untrusted code to be executed
        (cross site scripting using $lt;area href=javascript:...>)
        (boo#982003, CVE-2016-5103)
      - Avoid HTML styles that could cause potential click jacking
        (boo#1001856)
      - A maliciously crafted FROM value could cause extra parameters to be
        passed to the sendmail command (boo#1012493)
      - Avoid sending completely empty text parts for multipart/alternative
        messages
      - Don't create multipart/alternative messages with empty text/plain
 part
      - Improved validation of FROM argument when sending mails


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.1:

      zypper in -t patch 2016-1533=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.1 (noarch):

      roundcubemail-1.0.9-2.36.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5103.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001856
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012493
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982003

