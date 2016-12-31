|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in game-music-emu
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in game-music-emu
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-04383482b4
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:08
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405024
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9959
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9958
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9957
Originalnachricht
Name : game-music-emu
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.6.1
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://bitbucket.org/mpyne/game-music-emu/wiki/Home
Summary : Video game music file emulation/playback library
Description :
Game_Music_Emu is a collection of video game music file emulators that support
the following formats and systems:
* AY ZX Spectrum/Amstrad CPC
* GBS Nintendo Game Boy
* GYM Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
* HES NEC TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine
* KSS MSX Home Computer/other Z80 systems (doesn't support FM sound)
* NSF/NSFE Nintendo NES/Famicom (with VRC 6, Namco 106, and FME-7 sound)
* SAP Atari systems using POKEY sound chip
* SPC Super Nintendo/Super Famicom
* VGM/VGZ Sega Master System/Mark III, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive,BBC Micro
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
CVE-2016-9961
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1405024 - game-music-emu-0.6.1 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405024
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade game-music-emu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
