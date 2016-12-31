Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in game-music-emu
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in game-music-emu
ID: FEDORA-2016-04383482b4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:08
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405024
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9959
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9958
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9957

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : game-music-emu
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.6.1
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://bitbucket.org/mpyne/game-music-emu/wiki/Home
Summary     : Video game music file emulation/playback library
Description :
Game_Music_Emu is a collection of video game music file emulators that support
the following formats and systems:

 * AY       ZX Spectrum/Amstrad CPC
 * GBS      Nintendo Game Boy
 * GYM      Sega Genesis/Mega Drive
 * HES      NEC TurboGrafx-16/PC Engine
 * KSS      MSX Home Computer/other Z80 systems (doesn't support FM sound)
 * NSF/NSFE Nintendo NES/Famicom (with VRC 6, Namco 106, and FME-7 sound)
 * SAP      Atari systems using POKEY sound chip
 * SPC      Super Nintendo/Super Famicom
 * VGM/VGZ  Sega Master System/Mark III, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive,BBC Micro


-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
CVE-2016-9961
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1405024 - game-music-emu-0.6.1 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405024
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade game-music-emu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Werbung