|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-d337166907
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 3. Januar 2017, 22:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7030
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : freeipa
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.3.2
Release : 4.fc24
URL : http://www.freeipa.org/
Summary : The Identity, Policy and Audit system
Description :
IPA is an integrated solution to provide centrally managed Identity (users,
hosts, services), Authentication (SSO, 2FA), and Authorization
(host access control, SELinux user roles, services). The solution provides
features for further integration with Linux based clients (SUDO, automount)
and integration with Active Directory based infrastructures (Trusts).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- Fixes 1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in
certprofile-mod - Fixes 1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against
kerberized services by abusing password policy ---- - Fixes 1395311 -
CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in certprofile-mod - Fixes
1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized services by
abusing
password policy
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1404718 - CVE-2016-9575 freeipa: ipa: Insufficient permission
check in certprofile-mod [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404718
[ 2 ] Bug #1404690 - CVE-2016-7030 freeipa: ipa: DoS attack against
kerberized services by abusing password policy [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404690
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade freeipa' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|