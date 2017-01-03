Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in FreeIPA

Name : freeipa

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 4.3.2

Release : 4.fc24

URL : http://www.freeipa.org/

Summary : The Identity, Policy and Audit system

Description :

IPA is an integrated solution to provide centrally managed Identity (users,

hosts, services), Authentication (SSO, 2FA), and Authorization

(host access control, SELinux user roles, services). The solution provides

features for further integration with Linux based clients (SUDO, automount)

and integration with Active Directory based infrastructures (Trusts).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- Fixes 1395311 - CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in

certprofile-mod - Fixes 1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against

kerberized services by abusing password policy ---- - Fixes 1395311 -

CVE-2016-9575 ipa: Insufficient permission check in certprofile-mod - Fixes

1370493 - CVE-2016-7030 ipa: DoS attack against kerberized services by

abusing

password policy

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1404718 - CVE-2016-9575 freeipa: ipa: Insufficient permission

check in certprofile-mod [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404718

[ 2 ] Bug #1404690 - CVE-2016-7030 freeipa: ipa: DoS attack against

kerberized services by abusing password policy [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1404690

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade freeipa' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

