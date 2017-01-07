|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libpng
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-a4b06a036b
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 7. Januar 2017, 23:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libpng10
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.0.67
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/libpng.html
Summary : Old version of libpng, needed to run old binaries
Description :
The libpng10 package contains an old version of libpng, a library of functions
for creating and manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format
files.
This package is needed if you want to run binaries that were linked dynamically
with libpng 1.0.x.
Update Information:
This update fixes an old NULL pointer dereference bug in png_set_text_2()
discovered and patched by Patrick Keshishian (CVE-2016-10087). The potential
"NULL dereference" bug has existed in libpng since version 0.71 of June
26,
1995. To be vulnerable, an application has to load a text chunk into the png
structure, then delete all text, then add another text chunk to the same png
structure, which seems to be an unlikely sequence, but it has happened. The
update also fixes some documentation typos and an instance of undefined
behavior.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409617 - CVE-2016-10087 libpng: NULL pointer dereference in
png_set_text_2()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409617
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng10' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|