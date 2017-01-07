Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libpng
ID: FEDORA-2016-a4b06a036b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 7. Januar 2017, 23:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libpng10
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.0.67
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/libpng.html
Summary     : Old version of libpng, needed to run old binaries
Description :
The libpng10 package contains an old version of libpng, a library of functions
for creating and manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format
files.

This package is needed if you want to run binaries that were linked dynamically
with libpng 1.0.x.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes an old NULL pointer dereference bug in png_set_text_2()
discovered and patched by Patrick  Keshishian (CVE-2016-10087). The potential
"NULL dereference" bug has existed in libpng since version 0.71 of June
 26,
1995.  To be vulnerable, an application has to load a text chunk into the png
structure, then delete all text, then add another text chunk to the same png
structure, which seems to be an unlikely sequence, but it has happened.  The
update also fixes some documentation typos and an instance of undefined
behavior.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1409617 - CVE-2016-10087 libpng: NULL pointer dereference in
 png_set_text_2()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409617
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng10' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

3
Grum­py: Neue Py­thon-Lauf­zeit­um­ge­bung von Goog­le

22
Ink­scape 0.92 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Lu­mi­na-Desk­top 1.2.0 er­schie­nen

33
Wi­ki­pe­dia er­reicht Spen­den­ziel

0
Open Sour­ce In­no­va­ti­ons­preis OSBAR 2016 für Zam­ma­d, OpenAt­tic und Pri­va­cyIDEA

10
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

15
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

21
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung