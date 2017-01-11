Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0108-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 23:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2938
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2936
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2928
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2925
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2937
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2927
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2934
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2930
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2935
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2932
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2931
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2933
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2926

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0108-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1019129 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927
                    CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930 CVE-2017-2931
                    CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934
                    CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937
                    CVE-2017-2938
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Adobe Flash 24.0.0.194 fixes the following vulnerabilities
   advised under APSB17-02:

   - security bypass vulnerability that could lead to information disclosure
     (CVE-2017-2938)
   - use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2017-2932, CVE-2017-2936, CVE-2017-2937)
   - heap buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2017-2927, CVE-2017-2933, CVE-2017-2934, CVE-2017-2935)
   - memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
     (CVE-2017-2925, CVE-2017-2926, CVE-2017-2928, CVE-2017-2930,
     CVE-2017-2931)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-51=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-51=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1
      flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1
      flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2925.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2926.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2927.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2928.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2930.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2931.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2932.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2933.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2934.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2935.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2936.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2937.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2938.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019129

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

7
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

0
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne

3
»Ci­vi­liza­t­i­on VI« für Linux be­stä­tigt

7
Di­gi­kam 5.4.0 ver­bes­sert Vi­deo-Un­ter­stüt­zung

5
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

15
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

3
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung