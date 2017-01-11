Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0108-1

Rating: important

References: #1019129

Cross-References: CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927

CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930 CVE-2017-2931

CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934

CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937

CVE-2017-2938

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Adobe Flash 24.0.0.194 fixes the following vulnerabilities

advised under APSB17-02:



- security bypass vulnerability that could lead to information disclosure

(CVE-2017-2938)

- use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2017-2932, CVE-2017-2936, CVE-2017-2937)

- heap buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2017-2927, CVE-2017-2933, CVE-2017-2934, CVE-2017-2935)

- memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution

(CVE-2017-2925, CVE-2017-2926, CVE-2017-2928, CVE-2017-2930,

CVE-2017-2931)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-51=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-51=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1

flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1

flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1





