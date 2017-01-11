|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0108-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 23:56
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for flash-player
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0108-1
Rating: important
References: #1019129
Cross-References: CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927
CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930 CVE-2017-2931
CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934
CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937
CVE-2017-2938
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Adobe Flash 24.0.0.194 fixes the following vulnerabilities
advised under APSB17-02:
- security bypass vulnerability that could lead to information disclosure
(CVE-2017-2938)
- use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2017-2932, CVE-2017-2936, CVE-2017-2937)
- heap buffer overflow vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2017-2927, CVE-2017-2933, CVE-2017-2934, CVE-2017-2935)
- memory corruption vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution
(CVE-2017-2925, CVE-2017-2926, CVE-2017-2928, CVE-2017-2930,
CVE-2017-2931)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-51=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-51=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1
flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
flash-player-24.0.0.194-155.1
flash-player-gnome-24.0.0.194-155.1
References:
--
|
|