|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0113-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 06:49
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9444
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9131
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0113-1
Rating: important
References: #1018699 #1018700 #1018701 #1018702 #965748
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for bind fixes the following issues:
- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by a
malformed response to an ANY query, thereby facilitating a
denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9131, bsc#1018700, bsc#1018699]
- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by
responding to a query with inconsistent DNSSEC information, thereby
facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9147, bsc#1018701,
bsc#1018699]
- Fix potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by DNS
responses that contain unusually-formed DS resource records,
facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9444, bsc#1018702,
bsc#1018699]
- Fixed ldapdump to use a temporary pseudo nameserver that conforms to
BIND's expected syntax. Prior versions would not work correctly with
an
LDAP backed DNS server. [bsc#965748]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-52=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-52=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.26.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9131.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9147.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9444.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018699
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018700
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018701
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018702
https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748
|
|