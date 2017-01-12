Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0113-1

Rating: important

References: #1018699 #1018700 #1018701 #1018702 #965748



Cross-References: CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two

fixes is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following issues:



- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by a

malformed response to an ANY query, thereby facilitating a

denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9131, bsc#1018700, bsc#1018699]



- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by

responding to a query with inconsistent DNSSEC information, thereby

facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9147, bsc#1018701,

bsc#1018699]



- Fix potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by DNS

responses that contain unusually-formed DS resource records,

facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9444, bsc#1018702,

bsc#1018699]



- Fixed ldapdump to use a temporary pseudo nameserver that conforms to

BIND's expected syntax. Prior versions would not work correctly with

an

LDAP backed DNS server. [bsc#965748]





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-52=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-52=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.26.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.26.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.26.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.26.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9131.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9147.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9444.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018699

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018700

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018701

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018702

https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748



