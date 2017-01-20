|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack
|Denial of Service in OpenStack
|RHSA-2017:0156-01
|Red Hat
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 06:14
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0156-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0156.html
Issue date: 2017-01-19
CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
Updated openstack-cinder packages that fix one security issue are now
available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for
RHEL 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7 - noarch
3. Description:
OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the
presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend
physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and
NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports
volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.
Programmatic management is available via Block Storage's API.
Security Fix(es):
* A resource vulnerability in the Block Storage (cinder) service was found
in its use of qemu-img. An unprivileged user could consume as much as 4 GB
of RAM on the compute host by uploading a malicious image. This flaw could
lead possibly to host out-of-memory errors and negatively affect other
running tenant instances. (CVE-2015-5162)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1198169 - Cinder volumes attached to none
1268303 - CVE-2015-5162 openstack-nova/glance/cinder: Malicious image may
exhaust resources
1370012 - NetApp Cinder driver: cloning operations are unsuccessful
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 6.0 (Juno) for RHEL 7:
Source:
openstack-cinder-2014.2.4-11.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
openstack-cinder-2014.2.4-11.el7ost.noarch.rpm
openstack-cinder-doc-2014.2.4-11.el7ost.noarch.rpm
python-cinder-2014.2.4-11.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
