Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenStack

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: openstack-cinder security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0153-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0153.html

Issue date: 2017-01-19

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5162

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for openstack-cinder is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7 - noarch



3. Description:



OpenStack Block Storage (cinder) manages block storage mounting and the

presentation of such mounted block storage to instances. The backend

physical storage can consist of local disks, or Fiber Channel, iSCSI, and

NFS mounts attached to Compute nodes. In addition, Block Storage supports

volume backups, and snapshots for temporary save and restore operations.

Programmatic management is available via Block Storage's API.



Security Fix(es):



* A resource vulnerability in the Block Storage (cinder) service was found

in its use of qemu-img. An unprivileged user could consume as much as 4 GB

of RAM on the compute host by uploading a malicious image. This flaw could

lead possibly to host out-of-memory errors and negatively affect other

running tenant instances. (CVE-2015-5162)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1268303 - CVE-2015-5162 openstack-nova/glance/cinder: Malicious image may

exhaust resources



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 (Icehouse) for RHEL 7:



Source:

openstack-cinder-2014.1.5-9.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

openstack-cinder-2014.1.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

openstack-cinder-doc-2014.1.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm

python-cinder-2014.1.5-9.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5162

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYgU6HXlSAg2UNWIIRAmnUAKCrAMvyaA8ZIjtFDaNAwemHLUv2UQCglB8I

w0gIbNeTkVdyG4alE01AiSc=

=bvVL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





