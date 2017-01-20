Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9794 CVE-2016-9806 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves four vulnerabilities and has one errata is now available.
Description:
This update for the Linux Kernel 3.12.59-60_41 fixes several issues.
The following security bugs were fixed: - CVE-2016-9806: Race condition in the netlink_dump function in net/netlink/af_netlink.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (double free) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted application that made sendmsg system calls, leading to a free operation associated with a new dump that started earlier than anticipated (bsc#1017589). - CVE-2016-9794: Race condition in the snd_pcm_period_elapsed function in sound/core/pcm_lib.c in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted SNDRV_PCM_TRIGGER_START command (bsc#1013543). - CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bsc#1012852). - CVE-2016-9576: The blk_rq_map_user_iov function in block/blk-map.c in the Linux kernel did not properly restrict the type of iterator, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1014271).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-114=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):