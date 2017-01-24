|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in t1lib
Mehrere Probleme in t1lib
201701-57
Gentoo
Keine Angabe
Di, 24. Januar 2017, 07:20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-57
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: T1Lib: : Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #358667
ID: 201701-57
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in T1Lib, the worst of
which could lead to remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
T1Lib is a library for rasterizing bitmaps from Adobe Type 1 fonts.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-libs/t1lib < 5.1.2-r1 >= 5.1.2-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in T1Lib. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
Remote attackers, by coercing users to process specially crafted AFM
font or PDF file, could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute
arbitrary code.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All T1Lib users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/t1lib-5.1.2-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2010-2642
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2010-2642
[ 2 ] CVE-2011-0433
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-0433
[ 3 ] CVE-2011-0764
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-0764
[ 4 ] CVE-2011-1552
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-1552
[ 5 ] CVE-2011-1553
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-1553
[ 6 ] CVE-2011-1554
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-1554
[ 7 ] CVE-2011-5244
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2011-5244
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-57
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
