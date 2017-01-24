Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in t1lib

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-57

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: T1Lib: : Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #358667

ID: 201701-57



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in T1Lib, the worst of

which could lead to remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

T1Lib is a library for rasterizing bitmaps from Adobe Type 1 fonts.



Affected packages

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

1 media-libs/t1lib < 5.1.2-r1 >= 5.1.2-r1



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in T1Lib. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

Remote attackers, by coercing users to process specially crafted AFM

font or PDF file, could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute

arbitrary code.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All T1Lib users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-libs/t1lib-5.1.2-r1"



References

Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-57



