Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ADODB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in ADODB
ID: 201701-59
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:18
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7405

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--EO9srdAa9KaborPTptI8x3H31m3vJWn4K
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="FHMnIubLwpNsuoUFDUgkSkhoRTx60U90N"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <54582bcc-52fd-7ab6-95d6-901b6b34fc02@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-59 ] ADOdb: Multiple vulnerabilities

--FHMnIubLwpNsuoUFDUgkSkhoRTx60U90N
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-59
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: ADOdb: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 24, 2017
     Bugs: #604714
       ID: 201701-59

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ADOdb, all of which could
allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

ADOdb is an abstraction library for PHP creating a common API for a
wide range of database backends.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-php/adodb                < 5.20.9                  >= 5.20.9

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ADOdb. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, through the use of SQL injection or Cross Site
Scripting (XSS) attacks, could execute arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All ADOdb users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-php/adodb-5.20.9"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4855
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4855
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7405
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7405

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-59

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--FHMnIubLwpNsuoUFDUgkSkhoRTx60U90N--

--EO9srdAa9KaborPTptI8x3H31m3vJWn4K
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=i4ia
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--EO9srdAa9KaborPTptI8x3H31m3vJWn4K--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

6
Ubu­ntu star­tet neue Tu­to­ri­al-Sei­te

1
KDE Frame­works 5.30.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

7
Feh­ler in Chro­mi­um führt zu Ubu­ntu Touch OTA-15

4
Mo­zil­la Fi­re­fox 51 un­ter­stützt FLAC und WebGL 2

2
Mi­cro­soft öff­net VSTest

5
Qt 5.8 ver­öf­fent­licht

10
Cya­no­gen­mo­d-Nach­fol­ger Li­ne­ageOS bie­tet erste ROMs an

10
E-Mail-Di­enst La­va­bit kehrt zu­rück

0
Vi­de­os der Li­nu­x.Con­f.Au 2017 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Suse­con 2017 in Prag
 
Werbung