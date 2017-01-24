|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ADODB
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in ADODB
|ID:
|201701-59
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 24. Januar 2017, 13:18
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7405
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-59
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: ADOdb: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 24, 2017
Bugs: #604714
ID: 201701-59
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ADOdb, all of which could
allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
ADOdb is an abstraction library for PHP creating a common API for a
wide range of database backends.
Affected packages
1 dev-php/adodb < 5.20.9 >= 5.20.9
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ADOdb. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
A remote attacker, through the use of SQL injection or Cross Site
Scripting (XSS) attacks, could execute arbitrary code.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All ADOdb users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-php/adodb-5.20.9"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4855
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7405
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7405
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-59
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
