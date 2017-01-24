Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in ADODB

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-59

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: ADOdb: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 24, 2017

Bugs: #604714

ID: 201701-59



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in ADOdb, all of which could

allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



ADOdb is an abstraction library for PHP creating a common API for a

wide range of database backends.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-php/adodb < 5.20.9 >= 5.20.9



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in ADOdb. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, through the use of SQL injection or Cross Site

Scripting (XSS) attacks, could execute arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All ADOdb users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-php/adodb-5.20.9"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4855

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4855

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-7405

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-7405



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-59



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





