|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0304-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5336
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5335
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5337
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8610
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0304-1
Rating: important
References: #1005879 #1018832 #961491
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335 CVE-2017-5336
CVE-2017-5337
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gnutls fixes the following issues:
- Malformed asn1 definitions could cause a segmentation fault in the asn1
definition parser (bsc#961491).
- CVE-2016-8610: Remote denial of service in SSL alert handling
(bsc#1005879).
- CVE-2017-5335: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).
- CVE-2017-5336: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).
- CVE-2017-5337: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-gnutls-12957=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-gnutls-12957=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slehasp4-gnutls-12957=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-gnutls-12957=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
libgnutls-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
libgnutls-extra-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
gnutls-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
libgnutls26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libgnutls26-32bit-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
libgnutls26-x86-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
gnutls-debuginfo-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
gnutls-debugsource-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8610.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5335.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5336.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5337.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005879
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018832
https://bugzilla.suse.com/961491
|
|