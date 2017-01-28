Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0304-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4
Datum: Sa, 28. Januar 2017, 11:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5336
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5335
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5337
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8610

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0304-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005879 #1018832 #961491 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335 CVE-2017-5336
                    CVE-2017-5337
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gnutls fixes the following issues:

   - Malformed asn1 definitions could cause a segmentation fault in the asn1
     definition parser (bsc#961491).
   - CVE-2016-8610: Remote denial of service in SSL alert handling
     (bsc#1005879).
   - CVE-2017-5335: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
     have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).
   - CVE-2017-5336: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
     have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).
   - CVE-2017-5337: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could
     have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-gnutls-12957=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-gnutls-12957=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slehasp4-gnutls-12957=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-gnutls-12957=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      libgnutls-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
      libgnutls-extra-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
      libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      gnutls-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
      libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
      libgnutls26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libgnutls26-32bit-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libgnutls26-x86-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      gnutls-debuginfo-2.4.1-24.39.67.1
      gnutls-debugsource-2.4.1-24.39.67.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8610.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5335.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5336.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5337.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005879
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018832
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/961491

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« mit KDE und Xfce er­schie­nen

14
KDE stellt ei­ge­nes Note­book vor

1
In­ter­na­tio­na­ler Da­ten­schutz­tag 28. Ja­nu­ar

8
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 7.3 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Krita führt Nut­zer­um­fra­ge durch

12
Chro­me 56 er­schie­nen

23
Arch Linux stellt i686 of­fi­zi­ell ein

13
Axle: Al­pha­ver­si­on des al­ter­na­ti­ven Be­triebs­sys­tems vor­ge­stellt

10
Fi­re­fox: Laden von bi­nä­ren Kom­po­nen­ten in Er­wei­te­run­gen wird ab­ge­schafft

22
Bud­gie Desk­top wech­selt zu Qt 5
 
Werbung