Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library

SUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0304-1

Rating: important

References: #1005879 #1018832 #961491

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335 CVE-2017-5336

CVE-2017-5337

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for gnutls fixes the following issues:



- Malformed asn1 definitions could cause a segmentation fault in the asn1

definition parser (bsc#961491).

- CVE-2016-8610: Remote denial of service in SSL alert handling

(bsc#1005879).

- CVE-2017-5335: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could

have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).

- CVE-2017-5336: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could

have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).

- CVE-2017-5337: Decoding a specially crafted OpenPGP certificate could

have lead to heap and stack overflows (bsc#1018832).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-gnutls-12957=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-gnutls-12957=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slehasp4-gnutls-12957=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-gnutls-12957=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



libgnutls-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

libgnutls-extra-devel-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



gnutls-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

libgnutls26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libgnutls26-32bit-2.4.1-24.39.67.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libgnutls26-x86-2.4.1-24.39.67.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



libgnutls-extra26-2.4.1-24.39.67.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



gnutls-debuginfo-2.4.1-24.39.67.1

gnutls-debugsource-2.4.1-24.39.67.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8610.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5335.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5336.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5337.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005879

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018832

https://bugzilla.suse.com/961491



