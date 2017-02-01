Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3779-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

February 01, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : wordpress

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5488 CVE-2017-5489 CVE-2017-5490 CVE-2017-5491

CVE-2017-5492 CVE-2017-5493 CVE-2017-5610 CVE-2017-5611

CVE-2017-5612

Debian Bug : 851310 852767



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging

tool. They would allow remote attackers to hijack victims'

credentials, access sensitive information, execute arbitrary commands,

bypass read and post restrictions, or mount denial-of-service attacks.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u12.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these

problems have been fixed in version 4.7.1+dfsg-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.



