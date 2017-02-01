|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
|ID:
|DSA-3779-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 16:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5610
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5489
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5612
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5491
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5492
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5488
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5493
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5490
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5611
Originalnachricht
Package : wordpress
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5488 CVE-2017-5489 CVE-2017-5490 CVE-2017-5491
CVE-2017-5492 CVE-2017-5493 CVE-2017-5610 CVE-2017-5611
CVE-2017-5612
Debian Bug : 851310 852767
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging
tool. They would allow remote attackers to hijack victims'
credentials, access sensitive information, execute arbitrary commands,
bypass read and post restrictions, or mount denial-of-service attacks.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u12.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 4.7.1+dfsg-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.
