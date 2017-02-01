Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
ID: DSA-3779-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 1. Februar 2017, 16:42
Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3779-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
February 01, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : wordpress
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5488 CVE-2017-5489 CVE-2017-5490 CVE-2017-5491 
                 CVE-2017-5492 CVE-2017-5493 CVE-2017-5610 CVE-2017-5611 
                 CVE-2017-5612
Debian Bug     : 851310 852767

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in wordpress, a web blogging
tool. They would allow remote attackers to hijack victims'
credentials, access sensitive information, execute arbitrary commands,
bypass read and post restrictions, or mount denial-of-service attacks.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u12.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, these
problems have been fixed in version 4.7.1+dfsg-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
