Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
Aktuelle Meldungen
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0386-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005879 #1018832 #999646 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7444 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335
                    CVE-2017-5336 CVE-2017-5337
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gnutls fixes the following security issues:

   - GnuTLS could have crashed when processing maliciously crafted OpenPGP
     certificates (GNUTLS-SA-2017-2, bsc#1018832, CVE-2017-5335,
     CVE-2017-5337, CVE-2017-5336)
   - GnuTLS could have falsely accepted certificates when using OCSP
     (GNUTLS-SA-2016-3, bsc#999646, CVE-2016-7444)
   - GnuTLS could have suffered from 100% CPU load DoS attacks by using SSL
     alert packets during the handshake (bsc#1005879, CVE-2016-8610)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-207=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-207=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gnutls-3.2.15-9.1
      gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
      gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls28-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libgnutls-devel-32bit-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-9.1
      libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-9.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      gnutls-3.2.15-8.1
      gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
      gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls28-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libgnutls-devel-32bit-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-8.1
      libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-8.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7444.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8610.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5335.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5336.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5337.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005879
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018832
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999646

