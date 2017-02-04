|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GNU Transport Layer Security Library
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:0386-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 4. Februar 2017, 19:39
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gnutls
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0386-1
Rating: important
References: #1005879 #1018832 #999646
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7444 CVE-2016-8610 CVE-2017-5335
CVE-2017-5336 CVE-2017-5337
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gnutls fixes the following security issues:
- GnuTLS could have crashed when processing maliciously crafted OpenPGP
certificates (GNUTLS-SA-2017-2, bsc#1018832, CVE-2017-5335,
CVE-2017-5337, CVE-2017-5336)
- GnuTLS could have falsely accepted certificates when using OCSP
(GNUTLS-SA-2016-3, bsc#999646, CVE-2016-7444)
- GnuTLS could have suffered from 100% CPU load DoS attacks by using SSL
alert packets during the handshake (bsc#1005879, CVE-2016-8610)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-207=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-207=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
gnutls-3.2.15-9.1
gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls28-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-9.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libgnutls-devel-32bit-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-9.1
libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-9.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
gnutls-3.2.15-8.1
gnutls-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
gnutls-debugsource-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls-devel-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls-openssl-devel-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls-openssl27-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls-openssl27-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls28-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls28-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutlsxx-devel-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutlsxx28-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutlsxx28-debuginfo-3.2.15-8.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libgnutls-devel-32bit-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls28-32bit-3.2.15-8.1
libgnutls28-debuginfo-32bit-3.2.15-8.1
References:
|
|