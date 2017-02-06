Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in spice

SUSE Security Update: Security update for spice

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0392-1

Rating: important

References: #1023078 #1023079

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9577 CVE-2016-9578

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This security update for spice fixes the following issues:



CVE-2016-9577: A buffer overflow in the spice server could have

potentially been used by unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary

code. (bsc#1023078) CVE-2016-9578: Unauthenticated attackers could have

caused a denial of service via a crafted message. (bsc#1023079)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-200=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-200=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-200=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libspice-server-devel-0.12.7-8.1

spice-debugsource-0.12.7-8.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libspice-server1-0.12.7-8.1

libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.7-8.1

spice-debugsource-0.12.7-8.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libspice-server1-0.12.7-8.1

libspice-server1-debuginfo-0.12.7-8.1

spice-debugsource-0.12.7-8.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9577.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9578.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023078

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023079



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

