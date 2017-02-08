Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in gnome-boxes
ID: FEDORA-2017-fc0140d4c5
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 8. Februar 2017, 07:32
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gnome-boxes
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.22.4
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/Boxes
Summary     : A simple GNOME 3 application to access remote or virtual systems
Description :
gnome-boxes lets you easily create, setup, access, and use:
  * remote machines
  * remote virtual machines
  * local virtual machines
  * When technology permits, set up access for applications on
    local virtual machines

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

gnome-boxes 3.22.4 release, fixing a possible security issue with storing the
express installation password in clear text.   - Store the user password in the
keyring during an express installation.  - Fix typo in debug string in vm-
configurator.  - Fix printf format strings in the selectiontoolbar.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gnome-boxes' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
