Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3187-2

February 09, 2017



linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4



Details:



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux

kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)



It was discovered that multiple memory leaks existed in the XFS

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2016-9685)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-1499-omap4 3.2.0-1499.126

linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1499.94



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-1

CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9685



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1499.126





