Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3187-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:27
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9685
Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3187-2
February 09, 2017

linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4

Details:

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)

It was discovered that multiple memory leaks existed in the XFS
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2016-9685)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-1499-omap4    3.2.0-1499.126
  linux-image-omap4               3.2.0.1499.94

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-1
  CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9685

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1499.126


