|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3187-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Do, 9. Februar 2017, 20:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9555
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9685
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============3553129603543402723==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="MnLPg7ZWsaic7Fhd"
Content-Disposition: inline
--MnLPg7ZWsaic7Fhd
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3187-2
February 09, 2017
linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4
Details:
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the SCTP implementation in the Linux
kernel improperly handled validation of incoming data. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9555)
It was discovered that multiple memory leaks existed in the XFS
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory consumption). (CVE-2016-9685)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-1499-omap4 3.2.0-1499.126
linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1499.94
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3187-1
CVE-2016-9555, CVE-2016-9685
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1499.126
--MnLPg7ZWsaic7Fhd
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=bgeA
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--MnLPg7ZWsaic7Fhd--
--===============3553129603543402723==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============3553129603543402723==--
|
|