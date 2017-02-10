Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC

Name : viewvc

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.1.26

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.viewvc.org/

Summary : Browser interface for CVS and SVN version control repositories

Description :

ViewVC is a browser interface for CVS and Subversion version control

repositories. It generates templatized HTML to present navigable directory,

revision, and change log listings. It can display specific versions of files

as well as diffs between those versions. Basically, ViewVC provides the bulk

of the report-like functionality you expect out of your version control tool,

but much more prettily than the average textual command-line program output.



Version 1.1.26 (released 24-Jan-2017) * security fix: escape nav_data name

to

avoid XSS attack Version 1.1.25 (released 15-Sep-2016) * fix _rev2optrev

assertion on long input

