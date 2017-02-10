|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
|Cross-Site Scripting in ViewVC
|FEDORA-2017-2bce6ed778
|Fedora
|Fedora 24
|Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 07:27
Originalnachricht
Name : viewvc
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.1.26
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.viewvc.org/
Summary : Browser interface for CVS and SVN version control repositories
Description :
ViewVC is a browser interface for CVS and Subversion version control
repositories. It generates templatized HTML to present navigable directory,
revision, and change log listings. It can display specific versions of files
as well as diffs between those versions. Basically, ViewVC provides the bulk
of the report-like functionality you expect out of your version control tool,
but much more prettily than the average textual command-line program output.
Update Information:
Version 1.1.26 (released 24-Jan-2017) * security fix: escape nav_data name
avoid XSS attack Version 1.1.25 (released 15-Sep-2016) * fix _rev2optrev
assertion on long input
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade viewvc' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
