Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libwmf
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libwmf
ID: FEDORA-2017-f787c35494
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 10. Februar 2017, 18:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10167
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10166
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10168
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6912
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9317

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libwmf
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.2.8.4
Release     : 50.fc25
URL         : http://wvware.sourceforge.net/libwmf.html
Summary     : Windows MetaFile Library
Description :
A library for reading and converting Windows MetaFile vector graphics (WMF).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* various security relevant flaws
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1418992 - CVE-2016-10166 CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168
 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 libwmf: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1418992
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libwmf' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
