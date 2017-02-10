Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libwmf

Name : libwmf

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.2.8.4

Release : 50.fc25

URL : http://wvware.sourceforge.net/libwmf.html

Summary : Windows MetaFile Library

Description :

A library for reading and converting Windows MetaFile vector graphics (WMF).



* various security relevant flaws

[ 1 ] Bug #1418992 - CVE-2016-10166 CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168

CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 libwmf: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1418992

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libwmf' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

