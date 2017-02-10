Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libwmf

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
Name : libwmfProduct : Fedora 25Version : 0.2.8.4Release : 50.fc25URL : http://wvware.sourceforge.net/libwmf.htmlSummary : Windows MetaFile LibraryDescription :A library for reading and converting Windows MetaFile vector graphics (WMF).--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:* various security relevant flaws--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1418992 - CVE-2016-10166 CVE-2016-10167 CVE-2016-10168 CVE-2016-6912 CVE-2016-9317 libwmf: various flaws [fedora-all] https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1418992--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade libwmf' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys