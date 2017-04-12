Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in libpng
ID: FEDORA-2017-cf1944f480
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Mi, 12. April 2017, 23:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-cf1944f480

2017-04-12 14:48:58.697887

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : libpng15

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.5.28

Release     : 1.fc25

URL         : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/

Summary     : Old version of libpng, needed to run old binaries

Description :

The libpng15 package provides libpng 1.5, an older version of the libpng.

library for manipulating PNG (Portable Network Graphics) image format files.

This version should be used only if you are unable to use the current

version of libpng.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



* Update to upstream release **1.5.28**. * Fixes **CVE-2016-10087**.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1409617 - CVE-2016-10087 libpng: NULL pointer dereference in
 png_set_text_2()

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409617

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade libpng15' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
