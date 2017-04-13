Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0999-1

Rating: important

References: #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866 #989528



Cross-References: CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136

CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following issues:



CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of

records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME

resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of

a bind server performing recursion.



CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query

that would cause a denial

of service of servers configured to use DNS64.



CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control

channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion

failure.



CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial

of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR

servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large

IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of

service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.



CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were

enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service

(daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver

protocol.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-581=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-581=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





