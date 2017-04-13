|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0999-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Do, 13. April 2017, 08:54
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0999-1
Rating: important
References: #1033466 #1033467 #1033468 #987866 #989528
Cross-References: CVE-2016-2775 CVE-2016-6170 CVE-2017-3136
CVE-2017-3137 CVE-2017-3138
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for bind fixes the following issues:
CVE-2017-3137 (bsc#1033467): Mistaken assumptions about the ordering of
records in the answer section of a response containing CNAME or DNAME
resource records could have been exploited to cause a denial of service of
a bind server performing recursion.
CVE-2017-3136 (bsc#1033466): An attacker could have constructed a query
that would cause a denial
of service of servers configured to use DNS64.
CVE-2017-3138 (bsc#1033468): An attacker with access to the BIND control
channel could have caused the server to stop by triggering an assertion
failure.
CVE-2016-6170 (bsc#987866): Primary DNS servers could have caused a denial
of service of secondary DNS servers via a large AXFR response. IXFR
servers could have caused a denial of service of IXFR clients via a large
IXFR response. Remote authenticated users could have caused a denial of
service of primary DNS servers via a large UPDATE message.
CVE-2016-2775 (bsc#989528): When lwresd or the named lwres option were
enabled, bind allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service
(daemon crash) via a long request that uses the lightweight resolver
protocol.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-581=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-581=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-devel-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-devel-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-28.34.1
--
|
|