Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1021-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1029547 #973660 #993453 #993454 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for postgresql93 to version 9.3.14 fixes the several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:
   - CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer
     dereference (bsc#993454).
   - CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in
     database and role names (bsc#993453).

   This non-security issue was fixed:
   - bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack
   - bsc#1029547: postgresql: fails to build with timezone 2017a

   For additional non-security issues please refer to
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-14.html
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-13.html
   - http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-3-12.html

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-472=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-472=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      postgresql93-devel-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.14-5.5.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      postgresql93-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-plperl-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-plpython-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-server-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1
      postgresql93-test-9.3.14-5.5.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-5.5.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      postgresql93-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-devel-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-plperl-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-plpython-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-server-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1
      postgresql93-test-9.3.14-8.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-8.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029547
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454

-- 
