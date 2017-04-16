Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1021-1

Rating: important

References: #1029547 #973660 #993453 #993454

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for postgresql93 to version 9.3.14 fixes the several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer

dereference (bsc#993454).

- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in

database and role names (bsc#993453).



This non-security issue was fixed:

- bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack

- bsc#1029547: postgresql: fails to build with timezone 2017a



For additional non-security issues please refer to

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-14.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-13.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-3-12.html



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-472=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-472=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



postgresql93-devel-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.14-5.5.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



postgresql93-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-plperl-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-plpython-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-server-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-5.5.1

postgresql93-test-9.3.14-5.5.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-5.5.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



postgresql93-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-contrib-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-contrib-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-debugsource-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-devel-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-devel-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-libs-debugsource-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-plperl-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-plperl-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-plpython-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-plpython-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-pltcl-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-pltcl-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-server-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-server-debuginfo-9.3.14-8.1

postgresql93-test-9.3.14-8.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



postgresql93-docs-9.3.14-8.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029547

https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454



