Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in xorgxrdp
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in xorgxrdp
ID: FEDORA-2017-8eac23007d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 17. April 2017, 08:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-6967

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-8eac23007d

2017-04-16 14:37:13.342377

Name        : xorgxrdp

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 0.2.1

Release     : 1.fc24

URL         : https://github.com/neutrinolabs/xorgxrdp

Summary     : Implementation of xrdp backend as Xorg modules

Description :

xorgxrdp is a set of X11 modules that make Xorg act as a backend for

xrdp. Xorg with xorgxrdp is the most advanced xrdp backend with support

for screen resizing and multiple monitors.



Update Information:



New upstream version of xorgxrdp and xrdp:  New features in xrdp:  - RemoteFX

codec support is now enabled by default. - Bitmap updates support is now enabled
 enabled

by default. - TLS ciphers suites and version is now logged. - Connected computer
 computer

name is now logged. - Switched to Xorg (xorgxrdp) as the default backend now. -
 -

Miscellaneous RemoteFX codec mode improvements. - Socket directory is

configurable at the compile time.  Bugfixes in xrdp:  - Parallels client for

MacOS / iOS can now connect (audio redirection must be disabled on client or

xrdp server though). - MS RDP client for iOS can now connect using TLS security
 security

layer. - MS RDP client for Android can now connect to xrdp. - Large resolutions
 resolutions

(4K) can be used with RemoteFX graphics. - Multiple RemoteApps can be opened

throguh NeutrinoRDP proxy. - tls_ciphers in xrdp.ini is not limited to 63 chars
 chars

anymore, it's variable-length. - Fixed an issue where tls_ciphers were ignored
 ignored

and rdp security layer could be used instead. - Kill disconnected sessions

feature is working with Xorg (xorgxrdp) backend. - Miscellaneous code cleanup

and memory issues fixes.  Rebuild of xrdp requiring both xorgxrdp and tigervnc-
 tigervnc-

minimal. VNC is still the default.

References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1433959 - CVE-2017-6967 xrdp: Incorrect placement of
 auth_start_session() [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1433959

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xorgxrdp' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

