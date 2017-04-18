Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in backintime

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-36eb9502b0

2017-04-17 15:53:05.972985

Name : backintime

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.1.20

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://backintime.le-web.org

Summary : Simple backup tool inspired from the Flyback project and

TimeVault

Description :

Back In Time is a simple backup system for Linux inspired from

flyback project and TimeVault. The backup is done by taking

snapshots of a specified set of directories.



Update Information:



- update to 1.1.20 - fixes CVE-2017-7572

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1441585 - CVE-2017-7572 backintime: Race condition in the

checkPolkitPrivilege function [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441585

[ 2 ] Bug #1440556 - backintime-1.1.20 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440556

