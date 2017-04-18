Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in backintime
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in backintime
ID: FEDORA-2017-36eb9502b0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 18. April 2017, 07:19
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440556
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7572

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-36eb9502b0

2017-04-17 15:53:05.972985

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : backintime

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.1.20

Release     : 1.fc26

URL         : http://backintime.le-web.org

Summary     : Simple backup tool inspired from the Flyback project and
 TimeVault

Description :

Back In Time is a simple backup system for Linux inspired from

flyback project and TimeVault. The backup is done by taking

snapshots of a specified set of directories.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



- update to 1.1.20 - fixes CVE-2017-7572

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1441585 - CVE-2017-7572 backintime: Race condition in the
 checkPolkitPrivilege function [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441585

  [ 2 ] Bug #1440556 - backintime-1.1.20 is available

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440556

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade backintime' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
