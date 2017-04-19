Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in collectd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in collectd
ID: FEDORA-2017-822d460ae2
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 19. April 2017, 20:56
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7401

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-822d460ae2

2017-04-19 16:59:44.107308

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : collectd

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 5.7.1

Release     : 3.fc26

URL         : https://collectd.org/

Summary     : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files

Description :

collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically

and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,

for example in RRD files.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Fix  CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect interaction of

parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions. This is a bug in the

network plugin.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1439674 - CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect
 interaction of parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439674

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade collectd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
FFm­peg 3.3 er­schie­nen

3
Pro­jekt Ha­li­um: Zu­sam­men­ar­beit der An­dro­id-Al­ter­na­ti­ven

3
Do­cker stellt Mo­by-Pro­jekt vor

0
Ker­nel 3.18 lebt wei­ter

0
PS3-E­mu­la­tor RPCS3 ver­bes­sert Li­nu­x-Un­ter­stüt­zung

0
Mo­zil­la stellt Fi­re­fox-Al­pha­ver­sio­nen ein

24
Vi­cen­za steigt auf Linux um

0
Sci­en­ti­fic Linux 6.9 frei­ge­ge­ben

13
De­bi­an sorgt sich um in Ruß­land in­haf­tier­ten Ent­wick­ler

0
Open Edu­ca­ti­on Day 2017 in Brugg
 
Werbung