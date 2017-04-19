Sicherheit: Denial of Service in collectd

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-822d460ae2

2017-04-19 16:59:44.107308

Name : collectd

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 5.7.1

Release : 3.fc26

URL : https://collectd.org/

Summary : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files

Description :

collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically

and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,

for example in RRD files.



Update Information:



Fix CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect interaction of

parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions. This is a bug in the

network plugin.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1439674 - CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect

interaction of parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439674

