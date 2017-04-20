Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1080-1

Rating: important

References: #1022555 #1026636 #1027519 #1027570 #1028235

#1028655 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-2633 CVE-2017-6414

CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has four fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for xen fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest

breakout (bsc#1030442).

- XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to

stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading

to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144).

- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c

allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite

loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors

(bsc#1028235).

- CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c

in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service

(host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU

object (bsc#1027570).

- CVE-2017-2633: The VNC display driver support was vulnerable to an

out-of-bounds memory access issue. A user/process inside guest could use

this flaw to cause DoS (bsc#1026636).

- CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM can cause a heap

overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their

privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add"

- bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-626=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-626=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_16_k3.12.61_52.69-22.36.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_16_k3.12.61_52.69-22.36.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-debugsource-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-doc-html-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_16_k3.12.61_52.69-22.36.1

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.4_16_k3.12.61_52.69-22.36.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_16-22.36.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-22.36.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2633.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6414.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-6505.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7228.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022555

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1026636

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027519

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1027570

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028235

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1028655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029827

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030144

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030442



