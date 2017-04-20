Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1080-1 Rating: important References: #1022555 #1026636 #1027519 #1027570 #1028235 #1028655 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442 Cross-References: CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-2633 CVE-2017-6414 CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has four fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest breakout (bsc#1030442). - XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144). - CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors (bsc#1028235). - CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU object (bsc#1027570). - CVE-2017-2633: The VNC display driver support was vulnerable to an out-of-bounds memory access issue. A user/process inside guest could use this flaw to cause DoS (bsc#1026636). - CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM can cause a heap overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add" - bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored
