Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1081-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Do, 20. April 2017, 23:12
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1081-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1022555 #1026636 #1027519 #1027570 #1028235 
                    #1028655 #1029827 #1030144 #1030442 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-2633 CVE-2017-6414
                    CVE-2017-6505 CVE-2017-7228
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for xen fixes the following issues:

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-7228: Broken check in memory_exchange() permited PV guest
     breakout (bsc#1030442).
   - XSA-206: Unprivileged guests issuing writes to xenstore were able to
     stall progress of the control domain or driver domain, possibly leading
     to a Denial of Service (DoS) of the entire host (bsc#1030144).
   - CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM can cause a heap
     overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their
     privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028655).
   - CVE-2017-6414: Memory leak in the vcard_apdu_new function in card_7816.c
     in libcacard allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service
     (host memory consumption) via vectors related to allocating a new APDU
     object (bsc#1027570).
   - CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function in hw/usb/hcd-ohci.c
     allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (infinite
     loop) via vectors involving the number of link endpoint list descriptors
     (bsc#1028235).
   - CVE-2017-2633: The VNC display driver support was vulnerable to an
     out-of-bounds memory access issue. A user/process inside guest could use
     this flaw to cause DoS (bsc#1026636).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1022555: Timeout in "execution of /etc/xen/scripts/block add"
   - bsc#1029827: Forward port xenstored


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-13069=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-13069=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-13069=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-devel-4.4.4_16-54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_16_3.0.101_97-54.1
      xen-libs-4.4.4_16-54.1
      xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_16-54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):

      xen-4.4.4_16-54.1
      xen-doc-html-4.4.4_16-54.1
      xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_16-54.1
      xen-tools-4.4.4_16-54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):

      xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_16_3.0.101_97-54.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):

      xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_16-54.1
      xen-debugsource-4.4.4_16-54.1


