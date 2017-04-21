Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in curl
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in curl
ID: USN-3262-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7468

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3262-1
April 20, 2017

curl vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

Applications using curl could allow unintended access over the network.

Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries

Details:

It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled client certificates when
resuming a TLS session. A remote attacker could use this to hijack a
previously authenticated connection.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  curl                            7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
  libcurl3                        7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
  libcurl3-gnutls                 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
  libcurl3-nss                    7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3262-1
  CVE-2017-7468

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1


