|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in curl
|Name:
|Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in curl
|ID:
|USN-3262-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 21. April 2017, 07:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7468
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============7856902267640121050==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="Izn7cH1Com+I3R9J"
Content-Disposition: inline
--Izn7cH1Com+I3R9J
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3262-1
April 20, 2017
curl vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Applications using curl could allow unintended access over the network.
Software Description:
- curl: HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP client and client libraries
Details:
It was discovered that curl incorrectly handled client certificates when
resuming a TLS session. A remote attacker could use this to hijack a
previously authenticated connection.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
curl 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
libcurl3 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
libcurl3-gnutls 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
libcurl3-nss 7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3262-1
CVE-2017-7468
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/curl/7.52.1-4ubuntu1.1
--Izn7cH1Com+I3R9J
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=fh04
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--Izn7cH1Com+I3R9J--
--===============7856902267640121050==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============7856902267640121050==--
|
|