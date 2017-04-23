Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pcre2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9c6430c2e2

2017-04-22 03:35:57.950750

Name : pcre2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 10.23

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://www.pcre.org/

Summary : Perl-compatible regular expression library

Description :

PCRE2 is a re-working of the original PCRE (Perl-compatible regular

expression) library to provide an entirely new API.



PCRE2 is written in C, and it has its own API. There are three sets of

functions, one for the 8-bit library, which processes strings of bytes, one

for the 16-bit library, which processes strings of 16-bit values, and one for

the 32-bit library, which processes strings of 32-bit values. There are no C++

wrappers. This package provides support for strings in 8-bit and UTF-8

encodings. Install pcre2-utf16 or pcre2-utf32 packages for the other ones.



The distribution does contain a set of C wrapper functions for the 8-bit

library that are based on the POSIX regular expression API (see the pcre2posix

man page). These can be found in a library called libpcre2posix. Note that

this just provides a POSIX calling interface to PCRE2; the regular expressions

themselves still follow Perl syntax and semantics. The POSIX API is

restricted, and does not give full access to all of PCRE2's facilities.



Update Information:



This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character

with

a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is

disabled

and JIT mode is enabled. It also fixes an incortect cast in UTF validation

routine.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup

(8.41/7, 10.24/2)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade pcre2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

