Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1099-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:25
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1099-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1035082 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5443 CVE-2017-5444
                    CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447 CVE-2017-5448
                    CVE-2017-5449 CVE-2017-5460 CVE-2017-5461
                    CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5466
                    CVE-2017-5467
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   Mozilla Firefox was updated to Firefox 52.1.0esr.

   The following vulnerabilities were fixed (bsc#1035082):

   - CVE-2017-5443: Out-of-bounds write during BinHex decoding
   - CVE-2017-5429: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 53, Firefox ESR 45.9,
     and Firefox ESR 52.1
   - CVE-2017-5464: Memory corruption with accessibility and DOM manipulation
   - CVE-2017-5465: Out-of-bounds read in ConvolvePixel
   - CVE-2017-5466: Origin confusion when reloading isolated data:text/html
     URL
   - CVE-2017-5467: Memory corruption when drawing Skia content
   - CVE-2017-5460: Use-after-free in frame selection
   - CVE-2017-5461: Out-of-bounds write in Base64 encoding in NSS
   - CVE-2017-5448: Out-of-bounds write in ClearKeyDecryptor
   - CVE-2017-5449: Crash during bidirectional unicode manipulation with
     animation
   - CVE-2017-5446: Out-of-bounds read when HTTP/2 DATA frames are sent with
     incorrect data
   - CVE-2017-5447: Out-of-bounds read during glyph processing
   - CVE-2017-5444: Buffer overflow while parsing
     application/http-index-format content

   The package is now following the ESR 52 branch:

   - Enable plugin support by default
   - service workers are disabled by default
   - push notifications are disabled by default
   - WebAssembly (wasm) is disabled
   - Less use of multiprocess architecture Electrolysis (e10s)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-52.1.0-57.6.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-52.1.0-57.6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-52.1.0-61.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-52.1.0-61.1


