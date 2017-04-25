Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Mozilla Firefox was updated to Firefox 52.1.0esr.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed (bsc#1035082):
- CVE-2017-5443: Out-of-bounds write during BinHex decoding - CVE-2017-5429: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 53, Firefox ESR 45.9, and Firefox ESR 52.1 - CVE-2017-5464: Memory corruption with accessibility and DOM manipulation - CVE-2017-5465: Out-of-bounds read in ConvolvePixel - CVE-2017-5466: Origin confusion when reloading isolated data:text/html URL - CVE-2017-5467: Memory corruption when drawing Skia content - CVE-2017-5460: Use-after-free in frame selection - CVE-2017-5461: Out-of-bounds write in Base64 encoding in NSS - CVE-2017-5448: Out-of-bounds write in ClearKeyDecryptor - CVE-2017-5449: Crash during bidirectional unicode manipulation with animation - CVE-2017-5446: Out-of-bounds read when HTTP/2 DATA frames are sent with incorrect data - CVE-2017-5447: Out-of-bounds read during glyph processing - CVE-2017-5444: Buffer overflow while parsing application/http-index-format content
The package is now following the ESR 52 branch:
- Enable plugin support by default - service workers are disabled by default - push notifications are disabled by default - WebAssembly (wasm) is disabled - Less use of multiprocess architecture Electrolysis (e10s)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".