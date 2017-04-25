Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1099-1

Rating: important

References: #1035082

Cross-References: CVE-2017-5429 CVE-2017-5443 CVE-2017-5444

CVE-2017-5446 CVE-2017-5447 CVE-2017-5448

CVE-2017-5449 CVE-2017-5460 CVE-2017-5461

CVE-2017-5464 CVE-2017-5465 CVE-2017-5466

CVE-2017-5467

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



Mozilla Firefox was updated to Firefox 52.1.0esr.



The following vulnerabilities were fixed (bsc#1035082):



- CVE-2017-5443: Out-of-bounds write during BinHex decoding

- CVE-2017-5429: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 53, Firefox ESR 45.9,

and Firefox ESR 52.1

- CVE-2017-5464: Memory corruption with accessibility and DOM manipulation

- CVE-2017-5465: Out-of-bounds read in ConvolvePixel

- CVE-2017-5466: Origin confusion when reloading isolated data:text/html

URL

- CVE-2017-5467: Memory corruption when drawing Skia content

- CVE-2017-5460: Use-after-free in frame selection

- CVE-2017-5461: Out-of-bounds write in Base64 encoding in NSS

- CVE-2017-5448: Out-of-bounds write in ClearKeyDecryptor

- CVE-2017-5449: Crash during bidirectional unicode manipulation with

animation

- CVE-2017-5446: Out-of-bounds read when HTTP/2 DATA frames are sent with

incorrect data

- CVE-2017-5447: Out-of-bounds read during glyph processing

- CVE-2017-5444: Buffer overflow while parsing

application/http-index-format content



The package is now following the ESR 52 branch:



- Enable plugin support by default

- service workers are disabled by default

- push notifications are disabled by default

- WebAssembly (wasm) is disabled

- Less use of multiprocess architecture Electrolysis (e10s)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-509=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-52.1.0-57.6.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-52.1.0-57.6.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-52.1.0-61.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-52.1.0-61.1





