Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
|ID:
|USN-3274-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 22:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7867
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7868
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3274-1
May 02, 2017
icu vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in ICU.
Software Description:
- icu: International Components for Unicode library
Details:
It was discovered that ICU incorrectly handled certain memory operations
when processing data. If an application using ICU processed crafted data,
a remote attacker could possibly cause it to crash or potentially execute
arbitrary code with the privileges of the user invoking the program.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
libicu57 57.1-5ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.10:
libicu57 57.1-4ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libicu55 55.1-7ubuntu0.2
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libicu52 52.1-3ubuntu0.6
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3274-1
CVE-2017-7867, CVE-2017-7868
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icu/57.1-5ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icu/57.1-4ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icu/55.1-7ubuntu0.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/icu/52.1-3ubuntu0.6
