Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TagLib

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2317191f8a

2017-08-31 13:59:49.457749

Name : taglib

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.11.1

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://taglib.github.io/

Summary : Audio Meta-Data Library

Description :

TagLib is a library for reading and editing the meta-data of several

popular audio formats. Currently it supports both ID3v1 and ID3v2 for MP3

files, Ogg Vorbis comments and ID3 tags and Vorbis comments in FLAC, MPC,

Speex, WavPack, TrueAudio files, as well as APE Tags.



Update Information:



Fix for CVE-2017-12678

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1483959 - CVE-2017-12678 taglib: Incorrect cast in

rebuildAggregateFrames function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483959

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade taglib' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

