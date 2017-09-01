|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TagLib
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in TagLib
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2317191f8a
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 1. September 2017, 07:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12678
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2317191f8a
2017-08-31 13:59:49.457749
Name : taglib
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.11.1
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://taglib.github.io/
Summary : Audio Meta-Data Library
Description :
TagLib is a library for reading and editing the meta-data of several
popular audio formats. Currently it supports both ID3v1 and ID3v2 for MP3
files, Ogg Vorbis comments and ID3 tags and Vorbis comments in FLAC, MPC,
Speex, WavPack, TrueAudio files, as well as APE Tags.
Update Information:
Fix for CVE-2017-12678
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1483959 - CVE-2017-12678 taglib: Incorrect cast in
rebuildAggregateFrames function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1483959
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade taglib' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
