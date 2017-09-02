Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FreeRDP
Name: Mehrere Probleme in FreeRDP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2332-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Sa, 2. September 2017, 20:13
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for freerdp
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:2332-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1050699 #1050704 #1050708 #1050711 #1050712 
                    #1050714 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-2834 CVE-2017-2835 CVE-2017-2836
                    CVE-2017-2837 CVE-2017-2838 CVE-2017-2839
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for freerdp fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2017-2834: Out-of-bounds write in license_recv() (bsc#1050714)
   - CVE-2017-2835: Out-of-bounds write in rdp_recv_tpkt_pdu (bsc#1050712)
   - CVE-2017-2836: Rdp Client Read Server Proprietary Certificate Denial of
     Service (bsc#1050699)
   - CVE-2017-2837: Client GCC Read Server Security Data DoS (bsc#1050704)
   - CVE-2017-2838: Client License Read Product Info Denial of Service
     Vulnerability (bsc#1050708)
   - CVE-2017-2839: Client License Read Challenge Packet Denial of Service
     (bsc#1050711)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      freerdp-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1
      freerdp-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1
      freerdp-debugsource-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1
      freerdp-devel-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1
      libfreerdp2-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1
      libfreerdp2-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      freerdp-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1
      freerdp-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1
      freerdp-debugsource-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1
      freerdp-devel-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1
      libfreerdp2-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1
      libfreerdp2-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2834.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2835.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2836.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2837.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2838.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2839.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050699
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050704
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050708
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050711
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050712
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1050714

