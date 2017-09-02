Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FreeRDP

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for freerdp

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2332-1

Rating: important

References: #1050699 #1050704 #1050708 #1050711 #1050712

#1050714

Cross-References: CVE-2017-2834 CVE-2017-2835 CVE-2017-2836

CVE-2017-2837 CVE-2017-2838 CVE-2017-2839



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for freerdp fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2017-2834: Out-of-bounds write in license_recv() (bsc#1050714)

- CVE-2017-2835: Out-of-bounds write in rdp_recv_tpkt_pdu (bsc#1050712)

- CVE-2017-2836: Rdp Client Read Server Proprietary Certificate Denial of

Service (bsc#1050699)

- CVE-2017-2837: Client GCC Read Server Security Data DoS (bsc#1050704)

- CVE-2017-2838: Client License Read Product Info Denial of Service

Vulnerability (bsc#1050708)

- CVE-2017-2839: Client License Read Challenge Packet Denial of Service

(bsc#1050711)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



freerdp-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

freerdp-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

freerdp-debugsource-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

freerdp-devel-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

libfreerdp2-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1

libfreerdp2-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-6.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



freerdp-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1

freerdp-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1

freerdp-debugsource-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1

freerdp-devel-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1

libfreerdp2-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1

libfreerdp2-debuginfo-2.0.0~git.1463131968.4e66df7-3.3.1





