Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in FreeRDP

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for freerdp fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2017-2834: Out-of-bounds write in license_recv() (bsc#1050714) - CVE-2017-2835: Out-of-bounds write in rdp_recv_tpkt_pdu (bsc#1050712) - CVE-2017-2836: Rdp Client Read Server Proprietary Certificate Denial of Service (bsc#1050699) - CVE-2017-2837: Client GCC Read Server Security Data DoS (bsc#1050704) - CVE-2017-2838: Client License Read Product Info Denial of Service Vulnerability (bsc#1050708) - CVE-2017-2839: Client License Read Challenge Packet Denial of Service (bsc#1050711)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-992=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".