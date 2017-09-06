Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2355-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 08:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7546
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7548
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7547

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:2355-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1051684 #1051685 #1053259 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for postgresql94 fixes the following issues:

   * CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of
     pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping
     options. (bsc#1051685)
   * CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based
     authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)
   * CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1460=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1460=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      postgresql94-devel-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1
      postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
FSFE stellt Emp­feh­lun­gen für die Soft­ware-Li­zen­zie­rung vor

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-2 frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Aus­blick auf Linux Mint 18.3

1
Chro­me 61 ver­öf­fent­licht

18
Pul­seAu­dio 11.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Hum­ble Mo­bi­le Bund­le »Made in Fran­ce« ge­star­tet

8
Red­dit schließt Teile der of­fe­nen Ent­wick­lung

0
GSoC-Pro­jekt »A­non-Con­nec­tion-Wi­zar­d« vor­ge­stellt

24
Ora­cle ent­lässt viele So­la­ris- und SPARC-Ent­wick­ler

8
Man­ja­ro Linux ohne 32-Bit-Un­ter­stüt­zung
 
Werbung