Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:2355-1

Rating: important

References: #1051684 #1051685 #1053259

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7546 CVE-2017-7547 CVE-2017-7548



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for postgresql94 fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2017-7547: Further restrict visibility of

pg_user_mappings.umoptions, to protect passwords stored as user mapping

options. (bsc#1051685)

* CVE-2017-7546: Disallow empty passwords in all password-based

authentication methods. (bsc#1051684)

* CVE-2017-7548: lo_put() function ignores ACLs. (bsc#1053259)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1460=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1460=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-devel-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (ppc64le x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12 (x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):



postgresql94-docs-9.4.13-21.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



postgresql94-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.13-21.5.1

postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.13-21.5.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7546.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7547.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7548.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051684

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053259



