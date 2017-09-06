Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

Name : openjpeg2 Product : Fedora 26 Version : 2.2.0 Release : 3.fc26 URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000 Description : The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to promote the use of JPEG 2000.
This package contains * JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1 compliance). * JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)