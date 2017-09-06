Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
ID: FEDORA-2017-5a3cd21cee
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 6. September 2017, 22:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14041
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14151
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14040
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14152

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-5a3cd21cee
2017-09-06 13:04:04.356831
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 2.2.0
Release     : 3.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.

This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
  compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes CVE-2017-14040, CVE-2017-14041 and two other security
vulnerabilities.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1487390 - CVE-2017-14151 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 opj_mqc_flush in mqc.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487390
  [ 2 ] Bug #1487389 - CVE-2017-14152 openjpeg: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 opj_write_bytes_LE in cio.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487389
  [ 3 ] Bug #1487361 - CVE-2017-14040 openjpeg: Invalid write access in
 bin/jp2/convert.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487361
  [ 4 ] Bug #1487347 - CVE-2017-14041 openjpeg: Stack-based buffer over-write
 in pgxtoimage function in bin/jp2/convert.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1487347
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
