Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has four fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen to version 4.7.3 fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787). - CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788). - CVE-2017-12136: Race conditions with maptrack free list handling allows a malicious guest administrator to crash the host or escalate their privilege to that of the host (XSA-228, bsc#1051789). - CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a crafted DHCP options string (bsc#1049578). - CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637). - CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230 CVE-2017-12855).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1055695: XEN: 11SP4 and 12SP3 HVM guests can not be restored after the save using xl stack - bsc#1035231: Migration of HVM domU did not use superpages on destination dom0 - bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd - bsc#1037840: Xen-detect always showed HVM for PV guests
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1022=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".