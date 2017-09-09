Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:2398-1

Rating: important

References: #1002573 #1026236 #1035231 #1037840 #1046637

#1049578 #1051787 #1051788 #1051789 #1052686

#1055695

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9603 CVE-2017-10664 CVE-2017-11434

CVE-2017-12135 CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137

CVE-2017-12855

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has four fixes

is now available.



Description:



This update for xen to version 4.7.3 fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-12135: Unbounded recursion in grant table code allowed a

malicious guest to crash the host or potentially escalate

privileges/leak information (XSA-226, bsc#1051787).

- CVE-2017-12137: Incorrectly-aligned updates to pagetables allowed for

privilege escalation (XSA-227, bsc#1051788).

- CVE-2017-12136: Race conditions with maptrack free list handling allows

a malicious guest administrator to crash the host or escalate their

privilege to that of the host (XSA-228, bsc#1051789).

- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a

crafted DHCP

options string (bsc#1049578).

- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting

during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046637).

- CVE-2017-12855: Premature clearing of GTF_writing / GTF_reading lead to

potentially leaking sensitive information (XSA-230 CVE-2017-12855).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1055695: XEN: 11SP4 and 12SP3 HVM guests can not be restored after

the save using xl stack

- bsc#1035231: Migration of HVM domU did not use superpages on destination

dom0

- bsc#1002573: Optimized LVM functions in block-dmmd block-dmmd

- bsc#1037840: Xen-detect always showed HVM for PV guests



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1022=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



xen-debugsource-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-devel-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-libs-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-tools-domU-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-11.12.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



xen-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-doc-html-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-libs-32bit-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-tools-4.7.3_03-11.12.1

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.7.3_03-11.12.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9603.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-10664.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-11434.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12135.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12136.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12137.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12855.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002573

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1026236

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1035231

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1037840

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1046637

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1049578

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051787

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051788

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1051789

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1052686

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055695



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

