Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
ID: SSA:2017-251-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  bash (SSA:2017-251-01)

New bash packages are available for Slackware 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1, and 14.2
to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes two security issues found in bash before 4.4:
  The expansion of '\h' in the prompt string allows remote
 authenticated users
  to execute arbitrary code via shell metacharacters placed in
 'hostname' of a
  machine. The theoretical attack vector is a hostile DHCP server providing a
  crafted hostname, but this is unlikely to occur in a normal Slackware
  configuration as we ignore the hostname provided by DHCP.
  Specially crafted SHELLOPTS+PS4 environment variables used against bogus
  setuid binaries using system()/popen() allowed local attackers to execute
  arbitrary code as root.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0634
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bash-4.3.048-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.1 package:
9abb18ec9eca5dc861c048b1ea355d1d  bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
1224b57cfde4e26d0c4168b932626cb6  bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
a198fa801fe0fbc7dfc90519c4f0a4dd  bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
540f83ad5562accafc9817755237fc88  bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
78991c651987b6a385f25427db991b72  bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
f32fc974dd445aeff02b26326558a1f8  bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
1904564bd3ff4d511ac426f0a7357208  bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
c4af5b385df7d367073234b08b8a719c  bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
f731b645002567ad7c6e536753fe7865  bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
702caa59bcbb6eb1e5d3fb1afb9922eb  bash-4.3.048-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlmy2/8ACgkQakRjwEAQIjM1UgCeLXFjNy3Rad82J/MfvPUxAL38
AjMAn35d156UkyqRP1Bu4a8cAt/0ziqo
=27Gu
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
AWX: Frei­es Pro­jekt zu An­si­ble Tower

3
LLVM 5.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
Ent­wick­lung zu Gnome 3.26 be­en­det

4
Vi­deo-E­di­tor OpenShot 2.4 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Linux Con­tai­ner­s: LXC in Ver­si­on 2.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
Java künf­tig halb­jähr­li­ch?

3
Der »Goog­le Sum­mer of Code 2017« ist zu Ende

12
WinB­trfs 1.0 vor­ge­stellt

1
FSFE stellt Emp­feh­lun­gen für die Soft­ware-Li­zen­zie­rung vor

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.2-2 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung