|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in GNU Bash
|ID:
|SSA:2017-251-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. September 2017, 09:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] bash (SSA:2017-251-01)
New bash packages are available for Slackware 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1, and 14.2
to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes two security issues found in bash before 4.4:
The expansion of '\h' in the prompt string allows remote
authenticated users
to execute arbitrary code via shell metacharacters placed in
'hostname' of a
machine. The theoretical attack vector is a hostile DHCP server providing a
crafted hostname, but this is unlikely to occur in a normal Slackware
configuration as we ignore the hostname provided by DHCP.
Specially crafted SHELLOPTS+PS4 environment variables used against bogus
setuid binaries using system()/popen() allowed local attackers to execute
arbitrary code as root.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0634
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bash-4.3.048-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.1 package:
9abb18ec9eca5dc861c048b1ea355d1d bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
1224b57cfde4e26d0c4168b932626cb6 bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
a198fa801fe0fbc7dfc90519c4f0a4dd bash-4.1.017-i486-2_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
540f83ad5562accafc9817755237fc88 bash-4.1.017-x86_64-2_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
78991c651987b6a385f25427db991b72 bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
f32fc974dd445aeff02b26326558a1f8 bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
1904564bd3ff4d511ac426f0a7357208 bash-4.2.053-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
c4af5b385df7d367073234b08b8a719c bash-4.2.053-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
f731b645002567ad7c6e536753fe7865 bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
702caa59bcbb6eb1e5d3fb1afb9922eb bash-4.3.048-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bash-4.3.048-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlmy2/8ACgkQakRjwEAQIjM1UgCeLXFjNy3Rad82J/MfvPUxAL38
AjMAn35d156UkyqRP1Bu4a8cAt/0ziqo
=27Gu
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|