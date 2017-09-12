Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3969-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

September 12, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : xen

CVE ID : CVE-2017-10912 CVE-2017-10913 CVE-2017-10914

CVE-2017-10915 CVE-2017-10916 CVE-2017-10917

CVE-2017-10918 CVE-2017-10919 CVE-2017-10920

CVE-2017-10921 CVE-2017-10922 CVE-2017-12135

CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor:



CVE-2017-10912



Jann Horn discovered that incorrectly handling of page transfers might

result in privilege escalation.



CVE-2017-10913 / CVE-2017-10914



Jann Horn discovered that race conditions in grant handling might

result in information leaks or privilege escalation.



CVE-2017-10915



Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect reference counting with

shadow paging might result in privilege escalation.



CVE-2017-10916



Andrew Cooper discovered an information leak in the handling

of the the Memory Protection Extensions (MPX) and Protection

Key (PKU) CPU features. This only affects Debian stretch.



CVE-2017-10917



Ankur Arora discovered a NULL pointer dereference in event

polling, resulting in denial of service.



CVE-2017-10918



Julien Grall discovered that incorrect error handling in

physical-to-machine memory mappings may result in privilege

escalation, denial of service or an information leak.



CVE-2017-10919



Julien Grall discovered that that incorrect handling of

virtual interrupt injection on ARM systems may result in

denial of service.



CVE-2017-10920 / CVE-2017-10921 / CVE-2017-10922



Jan Beulich discovered multiple places where reference

counting on grant table operations was incorrect, resulting

in potential privilege escalation



CVE-2017-12135



Jan Beulich found multiple problems in the handling of

transitive grants which could result in denial of service

and potentially privilege escalation.



CVE-2017-12136



Ian Jackson discovered that race conditions in the allocator

for grant mappings may result in denial of service or privilege

escalation. This only affects Debian stretch.



CVE-2017-12137



Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect validation of

grants may result in privilege escalation.



CVE-2017-12855



Jan Beulich discovered that incorrect grant status handling, thus

incorrectly informing the guest that the grant is no longer in use.



XSA-235 (no CVE yet)



Wei Liu discovered that incorrect locking of add-to-physmap

operations on ARM may result in denial of service.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 4.4.1-9+deb8u10.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.8.1-1+deb9u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlm4TAgACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjY0fg/+M9abYbzVprbp5JfvELlm0tgfOcgqqbLAzh4j5Fk+KpuOjqCPoGTP9wux

fiuQgej7Vr3REScjSZWZL0kfAIBN/Em79GcNhBEhsXefbEeDbGR4XNkk6RAhie4W

JVkzsq2J0xV1gSiug71G6ujRiiAnuHO6EV5NHqa1Oi9mVQY8BrXl0Vyx4ZLcOI/X

HIajFwrIY5cCm+vyAng1YER31ApHTPUxJ+6oDyCwyCs7pm3Ep2GmyYJQ6mkYZ5JU

remFj8x59/Pt6FDX+Kk4KDb6LPJc5f0hchrYNyrL+Jv/hT0gVdSlqxF40CuAtXUv

qlzI18cdtCSNEJV2K82eDd9iF0UA/L5+SRnxg5zpbaa5pGLGneQQPGfrDqOLXTnM

T0BmVY2QvTp68858dUy7F8uZRt6gRLiZ2heGplt1xYfAeSKhrXhkBAyCBuuryCiT

rjwyHcRKjLd1RPIyeRMYjA8JTrPmwbkhYCTta+WyVA9CdAKBXOeISyKn4bix0jJg

KWYyJhUpmG5fCjKeTEruTmYlnrAX+/BqJPKUt1SFoCDJJ0SYQqCIFudcgcznkRgW

2yfgo3n1lS8gyP4J8Q5aSF5AkpjIoUTe4lYUER9UK9+nKyfT55+HliNkeZy2GIOi

vUSfPoRSFL2hge863SUxZ/fu6or9SttRVIlGqK5Q/BgoGXzNbQg=

=iDjs

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

