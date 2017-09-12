Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: DSA-3969-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 12. September 2017, 23:56
Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3969-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 12, 2017                    https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : xen
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-10912 CVE-2017-10913 CVE-2017-10914
                 CVE-2017-10915 CVE-2017-10916 CVE-2017-10917
		 CVE-2017-10918 CVE-2017-10919 CVE-2017-10920
		 CVE-2017-10921 CVE-2017-10922 CVE-2017-12135 
                 CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor:

CVE-2017-10912

    Jann Horn discovered that incorrectly handling of page transfers might
    result in privilege escalation.

CVE-2017-10913 / CVE-2017-10914

    Jann Horn discovered that race conditions in grant handling might
    result in information leaks or privilege escalation.

CVE-2017-10915

    Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect reference counting with
    shadow paging might result in privilege escalation.

CVE-2017-10916

    Andrew Cooper discovered an information leak in the handling
    of the the Memory Protection Extensions (MPX) and Protection
    Key (PKU) CPU features. This only affects Debian stretch.

CVE-2017-10917

    Ankur Arora discovered a NULL pointer dereference in event
    polling, resulting in denial of service.

CVE-2017-10918

    Julien Grall discovered that incorrect error handling in
    physical-to-machine memory mappings may result in privilege
    escalation, denial of service or an information leak.

CVE-2017-10919

    Julien Grall discovered that that incorrect handling of
    virtual interrupt injection on ARM systems may result in
    denial of service.

CVE-2017-10920 / CVE-2017-10921 / CVE-2017-10922

    Jan Beulich discovered multiple places where reference
    counting on grant table operations was incorrect, resulting
    in potential privilege escalation

CVE-2017-12135

    Jan Beulich found multiple problems in the handling of
    transitive grants which could result in denial of service
    and potentially privilege escalation.

CVE-2017-12136

    Ian Jackson discovered that race conditions in the allocator
    for grant mappings may result in denial of service or privilege
    escalation. This only affects Debian stretch.

CVE-2017-12137

    Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect validation of
    grants may result in privilege escalation.

CVE-2017-12855

    Jan Beulich discovered that incorrect grant status handling, thus
    incorrectly informing the guest that the grant is no longer in use.

XSA-235 (no CVE yet)

    Wei Liu discovered that incorrect locking of add-to-physmap
    operations on ARM may result in denial of service.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.4.1-9+deb8u10.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.8.1-1+deb9u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=iDjs
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
