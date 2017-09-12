|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|DSA-3969-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Di, 12. September 2017, 23:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10916
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10918
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12137
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10912
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12135
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10920
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10917
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10921
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10913
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12136
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10915
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10919
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12855
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10914
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10922
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3969-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
September 12, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : xen
CVE ID : CVE-2017-10912 CVE-2017-10913 CVE-2017-10914
CVE-2017-10915 CVE-2017-10916 CVE-2017-10917
CVE-2017-10918 CVE-2017-10919 CVE-2017-10920
CVE-2017-10921 CVE-2017-10922 CVE-2017-12135
CVE-2017-12136 CVE-2017-12137 CVE-2017-12855
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor:
CVE-2017-10912
Jann Horn discovered that incorrectly handling of page transfers might
result in privilege escalation.
CVE-2017-10913 / CVE-2017-10914
Jann Horn discovered that race conditions in grant handling might
result in information leaks or privilege escalation.
CVE-2017-10915
Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect reference counting with
shadow paging might result in privilege escalation.
CVE-2017-10916
Andrew Cooper discovered an information leak in the handling
of the the Memory Protection Extensions (MPX) and Protection
Key (PKU) CPU features. This only affects Debian stretch.
CVE-2017-10917
Ankur Arora discovered a NULL pointer dereference in event
polling, resulting in denial of service.
CVE-2017-10918
Julien Grall discovered that incorrect error handling in
physical-to-machine memory mappings may result in privilege
escalation, denial of service or an information leak.
CVE-2017-10919
Julien Grall discovered that that incorrect handling of
virtual interrupt injection on ARM systems may result in
denial of service.
CVE-2017-10920 / CVE-2017-10921 / CVE-2017-10922
Jan Beulich discovered multiple places where reference
counting on grant table operations was incorrect, resulting
in potential privilege escalation
CVE-2017-12135
Jan Beulich found multiple problems in the handling of
transitive grants which could result in denial of service
and potentially privilege escalation.
CVE-2017-12136
Ian Jackson discovered that race conditions in the allocator
for grant mappings may result in denial of service or privilege
escalation. This only affects Debian stretch.
CVE-2017-12137
Andrew Cooper discovered that incorrect validation of
grants may result in privilege escalation.
CVE-2017-12855
Jan Beulich discovered that incorrect grant status handling, thus
incorrectly informing the guest that the grant is no longer in use.
XSA-235 (no CVE yet)
Wei Liu discovered that incorrect locking of add-to-physmap
operations on ARM may result in denial of service.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.4.1-9+deb8u10.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.8.1-1+deb9u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=iDjs
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|