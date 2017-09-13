Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3414-1

September 13, 2017



qemu vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.



Software Description:

- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer



Details:



Leo Gaspard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS access control.

A guest attacker could use this issue to elevate privileges inside the

guest. (CVE-2017-7493)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWare PVSCSI emulation.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to consume resources or crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2017-8112)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host

Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or

possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. This issue only affected Ubuntu

16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-8380)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to consume

resources and crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-9060)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the e1000e device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

hang, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu

17.04. (CVE-2017-9310)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI emulation

support. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9330)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled IDE AHCI emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-9373)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to consume resources and crash, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-9374)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9375)



Zhangyanyu discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2

Host Bus Adapter emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest

could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2017-9503)



It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled

initialization. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-9524)



It was discovered that the QEMU qemu-nbd server incorrectly handled

signals. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause the server to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10664)



Li Qiang discovered that the QEMU USB redirector incorrectly handled

logging debug messages. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue

to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-10806)



Anthony Perard discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Xen block-interface

responses. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to leak contents of host memory. (CVE-2017-10911)



Reno Robert discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled certain DHCP options

strings. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-11434)



Ryan Salsamendi discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled empty CDROM device

drives. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 17.04. (CVE-2017-12809)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

qemu-system 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-arm 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-mips 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-misc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

qemu-system-x86 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35

qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35



After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual

machines to make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3414-1

CVE-2017-10664, CVE-2017-10806, CVE-2017-10911, CVE-2017-11434,

CVE-2017-12809, CVE-2017-7493, CVE-2017-8112, CVE-2017-8380,

CVE-2017-9060, CVE-2017-9310, CVE-2017-9330, CVE-2017-9373,

CVE-2017-9374, CVE-2017-9375, CVE-2017-9503, CVE-2017-9524



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.15

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.35







